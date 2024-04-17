Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Will Dejounte Murray Play Against Chicago Bulls Tonight? Find Out

On Wednesday night, the Atlanta Hawks are headed to Chicago to battle it out in a knockout Play-In Tournament matchup against the Bulls.

The stakes are high as the loser will pack for an early summer break while the winner will earn a showdown with either the Heat or the Sixers, based on their game earlier on Wednesday. This game is slated to tip off at 9:30 PM EST.

Will Dejounte Murray Play Against the Chicago Bulls Tonight?

The Hawks' player to watch is Dejounte Murray, who is prepared to participate in the duel against the Bulls on the back of stellar form shown this season where he averaged 22.5 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in 78 games.

However, the Atlanta Hawks, as a unit, haven't been in their finest shape lately.

They're heading into the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament from a troubled spot as the 10th and last seed. Their track record was far from impressive near the end of the regular season, posting six successive defeats and losing seven of their last ten games.

Their overall performance was mediocre with a 36-36 record and a disturbing 15-26 record on away grounds.

Despite the odds, the Hawks are comforted by the return of All-Star point guard Trae Young who is fit to play in the playoffs after missing 28 regular season games. The team displayed respectable resilience without him, managing a 14-14 record.

Young featured in the last three games of the regular season, and his playing time gradually increased.

The Hawks' appearance in this year's Play-In Tournament marks their third consecutive journey and they've previously made it through to the playoffs twice but were defeated in the first round on both occasions.

The Chicago Bulls, on the other hand, aim to rise above the Play-In Tournament this year after last year's disappointment. Their regular season ended with a 39-43 record and a nearly even home record of 20-21.

Following a demanding contest against the Knicks in New York resulting in a loss, the Bulls finished their regular season with a 5-5 record in the last ten games.

Atlanta Hawks Player's Stats Against The Bulls

Trae Young

Trae Young has averaged 24.6 points, 9.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds in 18 games versus the Bulls in his career.

Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has averaged 15.0 points, 6.6 assists, and 5.8 rebounds in 14 games against the Bulls in his career.

Injury Report

Hawks

Out

Seth Lundy Ga

Onyeka Okongwu

Jalen Johnson

Saddig Bey

Chicago Bulls

Out

Ayo Dosunmu

Julian Phillips

Andre Drummond

Onuralp Bitim

Lonzo Ball

