Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Miami Heat Tonight? Find Out

The Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament is set to launch on Wednesday night, with the 7th-seeded Philadelphia 76ers squaring off against the 8th-seeded Miami Heat in the inaugural match. The game is set to commence at 7:00 PM EST.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against Heats Tonight?

As for the 76ers' star player, Joel Embiid's participation in the match with the Heat is questionable. Embiid was absent from 43 games in this season.

His record, with 31 wins in 39 games, was instrumental in pushing the 76ers toward the top spot of the Eastern Conference.

In contrast, without him, they could only manage 16 victories out of 41, reflecting a dismal performance somewhat akin to a lottery team.

The Philadelphia 76ers seem like an out-of-place team in the Play-In Tournament as they enter, but are eager to progress to the subsequent round.

They surpassed the Heat to secure the 7th spot in the conference by closing the NBA regular season with a commendable 47-35 record, achieved by their winning streak in the last eight games.

However, with a clean slate now, the 76ers - fortified by midseason new additions like the seasoned Kyle Lowry and sharpshooter Buddy Hield, and potentially the NBA's Most Improved Player, Tyrese Maxey - are poised as a threatening 7th-seed.

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Heat

Joel Embiid

In his career, Joel Embiid has averaged 23.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in 18 games against the Heat. This season, he has averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 39 games.

Tyrese Maxey

Tyrese Maxey, this season, averaged 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds in 70 games. Against the Heat in his career, he has averaged 21.6 points, 5.3 assists, and 4.0 rebounds in 13 games.

Injury Report

76ers

Out

Robert Covington (Knee)

De'Anthony Melton (Shoulder)

Questionable

Joel Embiid (Knee)

KJ Martin (Toe)

Heat

Out

Josh Richardson (Shoulder)

Terry Rozier (Neck)

