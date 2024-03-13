Ayesha Curry Responds to Drake Name Drop in 'Race My Mind' Lyrics About Her
Ayesha Curry shares unfiltered reaction to Drake name-dropping her in 'Race My Mind' lyrics. Check out the NBA WAG’s response!
Drake has a gift for words that extends beyond his music. He often weaves past loves and famous friends into his songs. This is clear in tracks like "Shot For Me" and "Club Paradise," where he mentions relationships with folks like Rose Mary, Leanne Sealy, Catya Washington, and Alisha Phillips by name. Newly single ladies like SZA and Keshia Chanté don't escape mention either. When he's not singing about romance, Drake drops references to other celebrities too. He pays respect and sometimes slyly teases other stars.
In his 2021 album Certified Lover Boy, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry's wife Ayesha found herself mentioned in the song "Race My Mind." Drake raps "How I'm supposed to wife it? You're not dedicated enough."
Now, in a recent TV show appearance, Ayesha Curry opened up about her initial reaction to the shoutout. On the Match 11 episode of Watch What Happens Live, she admitted feeling "dumbfounded." While she took it as a sign of respect for her role as a loving wife and mother, she didn't expect to hear her name in a Drake song.
Drake’s 2021 Album, Certified Lover Boy
In September 2021, Drake released his album "Certified Lover Boy" (CLB). It featured productions from people he works with regularly like 40, Nineteen85, PartyNextDoor, and also some new producers OZ and Vinylz. Many famous artists made guest appearances on the album including Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Jay-Z, and Travis Scott.
The album explored themes of love, relationships, and heartbreak. It combined Drake's introspective lyrics with his usual style of boasting. Commercially, CLB made a big impact. It debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for several weeks.
Drake’s Shoutout to Stephen Curry in His Song
Both Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry received recognition from the rapper Drake 10 years ago. Drake mentioned Steph Curry in his 2014 song "0 to 100 / The Catch Up".
The lyrics of the song reads, "Been Steph Curry with the shot/ Been cookin' with the sauce, chef, curry with the pot, boy." This was a fun way to acknowledge Steph Curry's great basketball skills by comparing them to cooking skills.
Next, Steph and Ayesha made a parody video of the song called "Chef Curry with the Pot" playfully. The entertaining video showed the couple rapping about their family life and Steph's cooking abilities in their kitchen.
FYI, Drake and Stephen Curry are longtime good friends.