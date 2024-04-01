Baker Mayfield's Pregnant Wife Reveals Her DUE DATE On Instagram Story; Details Inside

Tom Brady's former team, the Buccaneers' star quarterback Baker Mayfield, is married to his wife, Emily Wilkinson Mayfield. Emily announced her pregnancy with Mayfield in December 2023. Recently, Emily took to Instagram to reveal her due date, and it's just around the corner.

When Is Emily Mayfield Due?

On April 1, 2024, Emily Mayfield shared the news of her due date on her Instagram story. The revelation came more than 7 months after Baker Mayfield's wife announced her first pregnancy. Sharing the news, Emily wrote, "Thanks for the sweet messages! Lot of questions about when this baby is due. Answer is tomorrow, 4/2/24."

Furthermore, Baker Mayfield's wife also wrote, but she's cozy... I think she'll join us a few days late." The NFL's star couple first announced pregnancy through a combined Instagram post. "We've been hiding a little something... But we are THRILLED to share that baby girl Mayfield will be joining our crazy crew in early April 2024!" they wrote in the caption.

In the Instagram post was attached a handful of pictures of Emily Mayfield with her husband Baker Mayfield. In one of the pictures, Emily could be seen holding sonographic images of her baby, while Baker was spotted hugging her. Their dog, Fergus, also joined them in the frame.

How Did Baker Mayfield Find Out About Her Wife's Pregnancy?

Baker Mayfield was attending a training camp in December when he found out about her little daughter, and that too in the most interesting way. When Mayfield goes to his house, he discovers his dog wearing a Big Brother shirt. So he "started looking around for a poppy" in the house.

"Not seeing the ultrasound and the positive pregnancy test right in front of me. So yeah, I was in the doghouse for a little bit on that one. But it was just a complete shock, but so blessed. Obviously, it's much more to life than just football. So it's one of those things that we're extremely happy about," he said during the Buccaneers' press conference.

