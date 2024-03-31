Kirk Cousins' Wife Julie REVEALS Her 'Best Purchase From Facebook Marketplace' And It's For Her Kids

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton have been married since 2014 and are parents to two kids. Recently, the NFL star's wife took to her Instagram and shared her best purchase from Facebook Marketplace, as she showed her kids playing in the backyard with Kirk.

What's Julie Hampton's Best Purchase From Facebook Marketplace?

Kirk Cousins' wife, Julie Hampton , shared her kids playing with a frisbee toy, along with her father on her Instagram story. In one of the stories, Julie revealed the best thing she purchased from Facebook Marketplace. According to Julie, her best purchase was the tree house, which she also highlighted in her Instagram story.

In the stories she shared, we could see kids playing in the backyard with their father while their mother records their cute memories. Julie married Kirk Cousins on January 28, 2014, in Atlanta. Three years later, Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton became parents to their first kid in September 2017. Later, he was named Cooper.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

In March 2019, Julie Hampton became the mother of a second kid, Turner. Kirk Cousins took to his Instagram to share the news of the newborn. "Welcome to the world, little buddy. Mom and baby are doing great, and Cooper is already loving his new role as a big brother!" Cousins wrote in the caption of a picture of him holding Turner.

Kirk Cousin and Julie Hampton Are Dog Parents

Besides being parents to two kids, Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton are pet parents. They have a Labradoodle, which they call Abe, whom they brought home when he was just 5 months old. Interestingly, this is Kirk and Julie's second dog that they brought home.

Advertisement

Also Read: All About Kirk Cousins' Wife, Julie Hampton

Advertisement

According to the website of Minnesota Vikings, the previous team of Kirk Cousins, the two brought a rescue dog named Bentley home. However, they have found another home for him due to his aggression towards Cooper, their son. Over the years, the celebrity couple has fostered many dogs.