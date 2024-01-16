Baker Mayfield salary: How much does Tampa Bay Buccaneers pay its star QB?

It's the first Wild Card game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers without Tom Brady and they are giving literal chills to the fans, thanks to Baker Mayfield. Baker Mayfield is the star quarterback, who made the most touchdowns and passing yards during the Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Here's how much he earns from Buccaneers:

Baker Mayfield contract details with Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is the 2018 No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns. But the NFL career that started with the Browns, is now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers picked him under free agency in March 2023 when he was released from the Rams, for $4 Million.

Baker Mayfield signed a one-year contract with $4 Million guaranteed money, which could go as high as $8.5 including incentives. But to have Baker in the team was a bargain for the team, but looks like the Buccaneers’ investment is paying off. But what's the breakdown of his salary with the Buccaneers?

According to his contract, he got a signing bonus of $5.5 Million along with $4 Million guaranteed money. Moreover, while his base salary is $1.1 Million, his average annual salary including the incentives and bonuses is about $4 Million. In 2024, Baker Mayfield is projected to have a capital hit of $2.3 Million along with a dead capital value of $2.3 Million.

Above all, for each playoff win, Baker Mayfield will get a whopping sum of $250,00 which will increase each year. Even though it's Baker Mayfield's first year with the Buccaneers, he has shown great performance. Most importantly, he performed in the Wild Card game against the Eagles, which was the most important game for the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield's net worth

The star quarterback of Baker Mayfield has an approximate net worth of $25 Million. Baker's net worth comprises his income from the NFL and all the endorsements he does. Talking about the endorsement, he had deals with brands like Progressive, Nike, BodyArmor, Julu, Panini America, and Leaf Trading Cards.

