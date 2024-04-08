‘Ballgame’: Clippers Bow Down to Paul George After His Late Show Bags Victory Against Cleveland

Paul George marked an astonishing performance standing on the forefront of a memorable turnaround for the Los Angeles Clippers as they clutched the Cleveland Cavaliers. Despite a significant 26-point deficit in the third quarter against the Cavaliers, the top notch performance from the Clippers star came in the final minutes of the game as the Clippers held the Cavs for a 120-118 loss.

Proving out to be as useful as ever, George spearheaded a remarkable 29-6 run that extended into the fourth quarter. The show up came late from PG as his crucial 23 points came in the final quarter with 12 minutes on the clock.

However, the official X account of the Clippers could not hold the excitement for long and put out a tweet praising the nine times NBA All-Star for his thunderous performance. The post was captioned “Ballgame.”

The game at the Crypto Arena was a major feat for Paul George as he clocked game high 39 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists. Marking it the third largest comeback for the Clippers, PG stood strong on the court for 44 minutes.



Russell Westbrook was all praises for Paul George

Soon after the game was over, Clippers saw its star performer Paul George winning praises from his teammates. The star point guard for the winning side, Russell Westbrook, who spared 25 minutes during the close counter, put out his words for PG.

At the interaction after the game, Westbrook said, “When he’s playing at his best, not too many people can beat us.”

The cloud remains clear for the LA Clippers as they stand behind the Oklahoma City Thunder with just a marginal difference. And, it will be worth seeing for them as they move forward with the brigade.

