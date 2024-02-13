‘Bang Bang Excuses Gang’: Fans Slam 49ers for Blaming Loss on Unfamiliar Overtime Rules at Super Bowl 2024

In the aftermath of Super Bowl 2024, a riveting clash that pushed the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs into overtime, the spotlight wasn't solely on the Chiefs' victory but also on a controversial narrative surrounding the 49ers.

49ers players unaware of overtime rules

At the heart of this discussion lies the critical juncture where the game, tied at 19-19, ventured into overtime.

The NFL's post-season overtime rules dictate a 15-minute period to break the tie, with each team guaranteed at least one possession.

The rule is designed to ensure a fair chance for both teams, yet it seems the 49ers' understanding or execution of these regulations came under fire.

The NFL's decision to amend its overtime rules prior to the 2022 season was a response to calls for a fairer system, especially after the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 Divisional Round, where the game ended without the Bills having a chance to respond to the Chiefs' opening possession touchdown in overtime.

Under the 2024 playoff and Super Bowl regulations, the overtime period begins with an intermission of no more than three minutes following the end of regular play, leading into a 15-minute extra period.

The essence of the rule change ensures that if the team that receives the ball first scores a touchdown, the opposing team is given a chance to match.

This continues until a winner is declared, with additional overtime periods played if necessary.

The objective was to prevent games from being decided purely on the initial coin toss and the first possession of overtime, aiming for a more equitable resolution where both teams have the opportunity to impact the game's outcome​​​​​​.

However, the application of these rules in the high-stakes environment of the Super Bowl has not been without its detractors.

The fans and critics alike have scrutinized the 49ers' understanding and handling of the updated overtime procedures.

The controversy stems from the perception that the 49ers, and by extension their fan base, are seeking to attribute their loss to a lack of clarity or disagreement with the overtime rules, rather than acknowledging the Chiefs' victory as a result of play on the field.

Fans slam 49ers

The outcry from the football community has been loud and clear, with a considerable number of fans accusing the 49ers of looking for excuses rather than acknowledging the Chiefs' performance.

A fan comments, "Bang Bang Excuses Gang."

Another comments, "That’s because they were too busy whining the last two weeks about every other team they played instead of focusing on the main goal. There’s a reason everyone calls them the Whiners."

Fans pointed out Kyle Shanahan's carelessness, "Sorry, but i just do not believe this story. That rule change was two full seasons ago, and was the entire talk of the football world when it happened. So either these players don’t pay attention to the rules, their coach is woefully inadequate, or they’re simply lying."

Another trolled, "No one in the booth googled it real quick and radioed down to the field to let them know?"

Another called out, "Excuses already lmfaooooo"

What are your thoughts on 49ers claim, excuses or coaching blunder?