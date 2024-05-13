Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report: Will Jarrett Allen Play Against Celtics on May 13?

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ confidence took a dent as they were easily beaten in game 3 at home by the Celtics and went 2-1 in the series. The Cavs shocked the Celtics in game 2 at TD Garden but couldn’t replicate that on home turf. To add more woes to that result, Jarrett Allen, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, could miss his seventh straight game on Saturday against Boston due to a rib contusion. The big man is once again on the injury report. Allen was hurt in the middle of the first-round series against Orlando.

Will Jarrett Allen Play Against the Boston Celtics Tonight?

According to the latest reports, Allen’s rib injury is showing small signs of improvement and that's why he is listed as questionable for game 4. While some sources have claimed that the player has been struggling to lift his arm, the latest we have is that he has an outside chance of featuring soon. He was seen shooting ahead of Game 3 but wasn’t available for the game.

The absence of Allen means that the pressure is firmly on Mobley and if he gets into foul trouble there is nobody to protect the rim for the Cavaliers against a very physical Celtics team. Okoro has done well in the absence of Allen but he is nowhere near the rebounding machine that Allen is or provides the physical presence that Allen did. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

How did Allen Do in the Regular Season?

In the first-round matchup with the Magic, Allen averaged 17 points (67.6% from the field), 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1 block per game. Throughout the regular season, he participated in 77 games and averaged 16.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

ALSO READ: Brian Windhorst Has a Message for Cavaliers Fans as Evan Mobley’s Form Can Win Championship