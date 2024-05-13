PICS: Rhea Chakraborty hints at new beginning in cryptic note; Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anushka Dandekar react

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty maintains an active presence on social media, frequently offering her fans glimpses into her life. Her latest post on social media has sparked speculation about a fresh start.

Accompanied by a cryptic message, Rhea Chakraborty has shared a collection of photos. The post has garnered reactions from fans and celebrities who commented on her "pretty" pictures.

Rhea Chakraborty drops cryptic note on social media

Sharing a series of snapshots on Instagram, Rhea Chakraborty offered glimpses from what appears to be a recent excursion. Donning a red and white backless dress, she struck various poses against a waterfront backdrop. However, Rhea kept the location undisclosed in her caption.

What captured the Internet's interest was Rhea's caption accompanying the picture. With just "Chapter 2" and a string of emojis, she left fans intrigued.

Fans and celebs react

Fans flooded the comments section with words of admiration. "You look very pretty cutie pie," one comment praised. Another chimed in, "Monday blues gone." "Looking gorgeous," read a third comment.

Rhea Chakraborty’s work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty has showcased her talents across various platforms, participating in reality shows such as TVS Scooty Teen Diva, Pepsi MTV Wassup, and Gone in 60 Seconds.

Transitioning to the silver screen, she has appeared in films like Tuneega Tuneega, Half Girlfriend, and Jalebi. Her last appearance was in Chehre, where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

