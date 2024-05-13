Let’s dive into South Korea’s gem, Kang Ha Neul’s movies and TV shows, which truly define the actor’s range. From action to horror and romantic genres, the actor is unafraid to step outside his comfort zone and take on roles which are completely different from his last. With each movie and show, the artist never fails to impress the audience and constantly improves his skills. Without further ado, check out the list of K-dramas and films featuring Kang Ha Neul, curated just for you!

10 Kang Ha Neul movies and TV shows transcend boundaries and touch hearts

1. Forgotten

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Kim Mu Yeol, Moon Sung Keun

Director: Jang Hang Jun

Runtime: 108 minutes

Release Year: 2017

The psychological horror movie follows Jin Seok, who moves into a new house with his family. However, one day his older brother gets kidnapped, and when he returns, his behavior seems to have changed drastically. As the story develops, an astonishing secret is revealed, which turns Jin Seok’s life upside down.

2. Midnight Runners

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Jason Kim

Runtime: 109 minutes

Release Year: 2017

The story follows two rookie police officers Park Ki Joon and Kang Hee Yeol, who enter the force with high hopes and dreams. However, they are faced with an intense case of kidnapping and they have no choice but to solve it. Despite their inexperience, both of them investigate and go out of their way to save the victim.

3. Twenty

Cast: Kim Woo Bin, Lee Jun Ho, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Lee Byeong Heon

Runtime: 115 minutes

Release Year: 2015

In this slice-of-life movie, the plot revolves around three friends who are extremely excited for the next phase of their after graduating high school. As they freshly turn 20 and welcome life with open arms, they have to go through turbulent life instances involving friendships and romantic relationships.

4. Dong Ju: The Portrait of a Poet

Cast: Kang Ha neul, Park Jung Min

Director: Lee Joon Ik

Runtime: 126 minutes

Release Year: 2016

If you are a fan of biopics, this one is for you! Kang Ha Neul portrays the freedom fighter and poet Dong Ju, who actively fought in the Korean independence movement. However, eventually, his patriotic actions led to his imprisonment by the Japanese government.

5. New Trial

Cast: Jung Woo, Kang Ha Neul

Director: Kim Tae Yun

Runtime: 119 minutes

Release Year: 2017

The movie tells the tale of a man whose existence was shattered after being falsely implicated in the murder of a taxi driver. Under immense pressure during police questioning, he falsely confessed to the crime. A decade later, he takes the help of a financially burdened lawyer to reclaim his innocence.

6. Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Han Hyo Joo, Oh Sehun, Kwon Sang Woo

Director: Kim Jeong Hoon

Runtime: 126 minutes

Release Year: 2022

The plot of the story follows a band of pirates who travel across waves and storms to find valuable treasure hidden in the depths of the sea. However, the journey to success is not as easy as many others are after the same wealth. The action-thriller does not just have adrenaline-pumping scenes but also transports us into a world like no other!

7. The Heirs

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye

Director: Kang Shin Hyo

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2013

Although Kang Ha Neul appears in a supporting role, his character has much substance in the K-drama. The story of the series follows a group of wealthy students from an elite school. However, they face several challenges along the way and each of them decides to carve out their destinies by defying the norms set by their rich families.

8. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Lee Joon Gi, IU

Director: Kim Kyu Tae

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2016

This time-traveling historical drama follows Ha Jin, who suddenly travels 1000 years back in time and lands in the Goryeo Dynasty. She enters the body of a girl named Hae Soo from that era and has to face many challenges along the way. Moreover, she also finds herself in the midst of an intense battle to capture the throne.

9. Misaeng: Incomplete Life

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Im Siwan, Lee Sung Min

Director: Kim Won Suk

Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2014

Based on a webtoon of the same name by Yoon Tae Ho, the story follows a corporate worker who fights to step out of the cruel world of the corporate world. With only his his wit, diploma and go game strategies, he is ready to take on the world.

10. When the Camellia Blooms

Cast: Kang Ha Neul, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Ji Suk

Director: Cha Yeong Hoon

Runtime: 35-65 minutes per episode

Seasons: 1

Release Year: 2019

In this romantic comedy set in a small town, Dongbaek, an orphan turned single mother, crosses paths with Yongsik, a benevolent police officer, and their encounter blossoms into love. The actor very skillfully shows the audience his romantic and lovable side through the iconic series.

