SEVENTEEN's 17 IS RIGHT HERE becomes group's 5th consecutive album to rank in top 10 on Billboard 200 chart

SEVENTEEN’s 17 IS RIGHT HERE earns 5th spot on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart

On May 12, SEVENTEEN achieved yet another remarkable milestone as their latest compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE, debuted at an impressive No. 5 on Billboard's esteemed top 200 albums chart. This achievement marks their fifth consecutive top 10 album on the chart, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's most influential acts on the global stage.

According to Luminate (formerly Nielsen Music), 17 IS RIGHT HERE garnered a total of 53,000 equivalent album units in the week ending on May 9. This impressive figure comprises 49,000 traditional album sales and 4,000 streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, reflecting the album's widespread appeal and popularity among listeners.

For SEVENTEEN, this accomplishment adds to their already impressive track record on the Billboard 200, with 17 IS RIGHT HERE becoming their seventh entry on the chart and fifth to land among top 10. Previous successes include Your Choice, Attacca, Face the Sun, SECTOR 17, FML, and SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN, each of which has left a significant mark on the global music landscape.

More SEVENTEEN albums to rank on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart

1. Your Choice at no. 15

Your Choice marked a significant milestone for SEVENTEEN as it became their first album to debut on Billboard's top 200 albums chart. Released in June 2021, the EP, led by Ready to Love showcased the group's versatility with tracks blending hip hop, R&B, disco funk, and retro R&B. Despite receiving mixed reviews, Your Choice achieved commercial success, selling over a million copies within its first four days and solidifying SEVENTEEN's global presence.

2. Attacca at No. 13

SEVENTEEN's EP Attacca soared to No. 13 on Billboard's top 200 albums chart, underscoring the group's growing global impact. Released in October 2021, the EP boasted seven tracks, including the single Rock with You. With an impressive 1.9 million copies sold in its first month, Attacca marked SEVENTEEN's fifth consecutive million-seller album, solidifying their status as one of K-pop's leading acts.

3. Face the Sun at no. 7

SEVENTEEN's album Face the Sun marked a significant achievement as it became their first album to rank among the top 10 on Billboard's top 200 albums chart. Released in May 2022, the album led by HOT, garnered immense popularity, surpassing 2 million pre-orders and selling over 2.2 million copies in its first month alone. With its debut at no. 7 on the Billboard 200, Face the Sun solidified SEVENTEEN's position as a major force in the global music industry.

4. SECTOR 17 at no. 4

SEVENTEEN's repackaged album, Sector 17, soared to No. 4 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart soon after its released in July 2022. The album featuring the lead single WORLD and CHEERS, garnered immense success, selling over 2 million copies in its first week.

5. FML at no. 2

SEVENTEEN's EP FML made a remarkable debut at No. 2 on the prestigious Billboard 200 chart. Released in April 2023, the EP's double lead singles F*ck My Life and Super garnered significant attention, contributing to its success. With an impressive 135,000 album-equivalent units sold in its first week, including 132,000 pure sales, FML solidified SEVENTEEN's position as one of the top K-pop acts in the global music industry.

6. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN at no. 2

SEVENTEEN's EP SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN debuted impressively at No. 2 on the esteemed Billboard 200 chart. Released in October 2023, the upbeat record, produced by Woozi and Bumzu, celebrates the band's successful journey in the music industry. Led by the single God of Music and featuring a collaboration with Marshmello titled SOS, the EP garnered immense commercial success, becoming the most pre-ordered release in South Korean history with 5.20 million pre-orders.

