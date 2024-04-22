The anticipation of MMA fans is gradually reaching its peak with the arrival of UFC 303 because it is set to host the return of 'The Notorious One', Conor McGregor. The former Featherweight and Lightweight Champion is set to take on Michael Chandler. Their bout is scheduled to be done in five rounds at 170 pounds. However, the Irishman is in favor of three rounds, and Chandler has spurned the proposal.

Talking on MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler discussed going for five rounds instead of three. He said that he loves going five rounds because of the hardship the body goes through to compete in back-to-back five rounds.

He is excited about going through a training camp that would equip him to fight for twenty-five minutes. He also added that Conor's desire to compete in only three rounds showcases who is more prepared for the war, and he is glad it is planned for five instead of three. He quoted:

"I like five rounds. I like the idea of five rounds. I like the idea of the training camp you have to put in for five rounds. I like the idea of the immense amount of the road in front of you... the toil in front of you for a five-round fight when you step inside the Octagon." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Will Five Rounds Affect Conor McGregor's Performance?

Cardio hasn't been the strongest suit of Conor McGregor throughout his UFC career. Generally, after the first or second round, the former two-division Champion struggles to keep the same momentum from the early stages, diminishing his knockout chances significantly.

The Notorious One won a majority of his fights in early rounds by precious knockout punches from his left hand. If a fight goes beyond the third round, McGregor starts to reach the limit of his endurance.

Bearing Conor's endurance issue in mind, Chandler will have an upper hand in a bout of five rounds, especially at 170 pounds. Moreover, Chandler's cardio is impressive, which already gives an edge, whether in a five - or three-round fight.

Acknowledging McGregor's star power, Chandler also stated that his opponent has only one victory in his past four MMA bouts, meaning his career has been on a downward slope. Chandler not only desires to defeat The Notorious One but also vows to retire the sport's biggest star.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor’s Sparring Partner Predicts How Notorious Will Finish With Michael Chandler at UFC 303