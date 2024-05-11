Shocking: Crime thriller Anjaam Pathiraa inspires real-life murder; director reacts

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Released in 2020, the Malayalam crime thriller movie Anjaam Pathiraa has again hit the headlines for allegedly inspiring a real-life murder. Yes, you read that right. Read the complete story to know more!

Anjaam Pathiraa inspired real-life murder

As bizarre and shocking as it may sound, but the Kunchacko Boban starrer movie Anjaam Pathiraa has allegedly inspired a brutal murder of a young woman. In the spine-chilling murder case of Vishu Priya, the male ego after refusal from a girl unraveled into a heinous crime that shook the entire nation to its core.

Investigations into the case revealed that the killer was heavily inspired by the murder shown in Anjaam Pathiraa and he even wore the same clothes as in the movie when he went to kill the victim.

Reacting to the scary reports, the director of Anjaam Pathiraa, Midhun Manuel Thomas said that he was shocked to read reports that his 2020 blockbuster crime thriller movie had inspired a murder.

Adding further, Midhun said, "However, those who imitate the idea from the film will get caught for sure. The trick an ordinary person like me could imagine can be easily cracked by any smart police officer".

Vishnu Priya's murder case

In a shocking turn of events, a young woman named Vishnu Priya was brutally killed by her jilted lover Shyamjith on October 2, 2022. Angry with the former's closeness with Vivin Raj, a native of Ponnani, Shyamjith hit Vishnu Priya on the head with a hammer and then killed her by slitting her throat. Not only that, he also stabbed Vishnupriya several times even after her death. There were 29 wounds on Vishnu Priya's body.

Shyamjith has been announced guilty by the Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court and the sentence will be produced on May 13, 2024.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

