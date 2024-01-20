Bills vs Chiefs: How To Watch, Live Stream, Predictions, Odds and Key Players

Get set for an NFL playoff spectacle as the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs in a divisional-round clash.

Star quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes resume their rivalry, with the Chiefs' first road playoff game adding extra intrigue.

Both teams secured victories in the wild card round, setting the stage for their seventh showdown and third playoff face-off.

As the anticipation builds for this pivotal matchup, we'll guide you on how to catch the action, provide live stream details, share predictions, explore the odds, and spotlight key players. Ready for the excitement?

How To Watch Bills vs Chiefs?

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Time: 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium,Orchard Park, New York

TV: Watch On CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (color commentator), Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Weather Forecast: This Sunday, the U.S. National Weather Service forecasts a high of around 23 degrees, indicating a warming trend.

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs game on streaming?

Television Broadcast: CBS. Local access to the game will be provided through the following channels: WROC (Channel 8, Rochester), WIVB (Buffalo area), WTVH (Syracuse area), WKTV (Utica area), WENY (Elmira area), WRGB (Albany area), and WBNG (Binghamton area).

Online Streaming Platforms: Game viewing is possible on NFL.com and the NFL mobile app, and you can subscribe to NFL+, the league's exclusive streaming service. However, it's important to note that casting the games on your TV is not supported; you must watch on your phone or tablet.

Television Streaming Services: Game streaming is also available with subscriptions to Spectrum, DirecTV, fuboTV, Sling, Vidgo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Paramount+.

How to listen to Bills vs Chiefs On Radio?

You have the option to tune in to SiriusXM satellite radio by selecting Sirius channel 81 and XM channel 227 for the Bills feed, and Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 225 for the Chiefs feed.

Additionally, you can catch the game on traditional radio through the Bills Radio Network, which is broadcast on various stations across the state.

Chris Brown provides the play-by-play commentary, Eric Wood is the analyst, and Sal Capaccio is the sideline reporter. The network spans across cities including:

Rochester (WCMF 96.5 and WROC 950 AM)

Buffalo (WGR550, 550 AM)

Syracuse (WTKW 99.5/WTKV 105.5)

Binghamton (WDRE 100.5FM)

Ithaca (WIII 99.9/100.3 FM)

Bath (WVIN 98.3 FM)

Newark (WACK 1420 AM)

Dansville (WDNY 93.9 FM)

Elmira (WNGZ 1490 AM)

Auburn (WAUB 98.1 FM/1590 AM)

Geneva (WGVA 95.9 FM, 1240 AM)

Bills vs. Chiefs Predictions

Pick ATS: Buffalo (-2.5)

Buffalo (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (45)

Under (45) Prediction: Buffalo 24 - Kansas City 18

Bills vs Chiefs Odds

The Bills are considered the more likely team to win against the Chiefs, as per the BetMGM NFL odds.

Spread: Bills (-3)

Bills (-3) Moneyline: Bills (-145); Chiefs (+120)

Bills (-145); Chiefs (+120) Over/under: 45.5

Key Players to Watch out for in Bills vs Chiefs

Josh Allen

Josh Allen has passed for 4,306 yards (completing 385 out of 579 attempts), registering 29 touchdowns and 18 interceptions, averaging 253.3 yards per game. Additionally, he has carried the ball 111 times, accumulating 524 yards and scoring 15 times, with an average of 30.8 yards per game.

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes II has accumulated 4,183 passing yards with a completion rate of 67.2%, securing 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions (averaging 261.4 yards per game). Additionally, he has recorded 75 rushing attempts for 389 yards.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been the focus of 121 passing attempts, securing 93 receptions, topping his team's stats with 984 yards (an average of 65.6 per game), and scoring five touchdowns.

Bills vs Chiefs Stats