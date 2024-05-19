Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is all set to take on new challenges as she joins the stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She is known for her role in the TV series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai and has a massive fanbase.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame shared insights into her decision to step into the action-packed show of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

Shilpa Shinde on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

When asked about why she intends to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14 after doing a lot of reality shows, She quipped, “Kyuki season 14 jeetna hai, maidaan se bhaagna nahi hai. (Because we have to win season 14, we can't run away from the field).

Emphasizing the importance of seizing the right opportunity, she added, “Har cheez ka ek time hota hai and I think this is the right time. (Everything has its time).”

Shilpa Shinde prepares to face the challenges on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Discussing the challenges awaiting her on the show, Shinde stated that there are several things to consider. She emphasized that while viewers may speculate, only the contestants truly understand the reality of the challenges they face. She can't say the participants are weak and incapable because everyone has strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, there are many challenges.

She said, “Bahut saari expectations hoti hai. Bahut kuch assume karte hai ki ye kar sakte the, ye kyu nahi kiya lekin kisi ko pata nahi nahi ki kya h. Participants ka kuch nahi bol sakte ki arre ye toh bahut weak hai ye nahi kar paenge kyuki kisi ek cheez m hum acche hote hai toh kisi cheez mein weak ho jaate hai. Toh bahut saare challenges hai.”

Shilpa Shinde's approach to conquering stunts

While speaking about her preparations for stunts, she mentioned that she feels the more you think about something, the more scared you become. That's why she didn't undergo any specific training. Underwater, panic is common because the situation is unpredictable. Therefore, doing breathing exercises is very important. It's crucial to have control over your breathing.

