Rajan Shahi, the producer of popular shows like Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai often shuffles his cast members and give them opportunities as per requirement. Recently, he utilized Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Garvita Sadhwani in his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and now, he shuffled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Gaurav Sharma and roped him as new Toshu in Anupamaa. Pinkvilla got in touch with Sharma and asked him if his character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai would return to the show or not.

Gaurav Sharma on returning to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

When asked if his character Yuvraj would return to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Gaurav said, "Not anytime soon! Honestly, this was my first question to the makers when I was offered Toshu. I wanted to know the future of Yuvraj. As far as I know, an actor can't be a part of two shows simultaneously on the same channel.

He added, "When I asked about the same, I was told that Yuvraj is not required in the show anytime soon and whenever he needs to return to the show, makers would adjust my dates and would give a little break to Toshu from the show so that I could play Yuvraj in another show." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look at Gaurav Sharma's post from Anupamaa sets:

Advertisement

Gaurav Sharma on bagging Anupamaa

Gaurav stated that when he received the call from the makers for a meeting, he thought it'd be for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai but the offer turned out to be for Toshu in Anupamaa. He mentioned that he gave a nod within one minute of hearing the narration.

Gaurav mentioned that he prefers to take parts in TV shows that can allow him to explore more opportunities in the digital space.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa EXCLUSIVE: Gaurav Sharma on playing Toshu; 'I was sold within one minute of meeting'