Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry are joining forces for a culinary adventure at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival happening right now. It begins on May 24, to end on May 26.

Bradley Cooper and Stephen Curry will be appearing on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage which is known for its celebrity chef collaborations. Well, this year, the focus is on unexpected mash-ups.

Apparently, Bradley Cooper runs a Philly cheesesteak food truck business So, he'll be flaunting his skills alongside the renowned chef José Andrés.

On the other hand, Stephen Curry has his own bourbon brand called Gentleman's Cut. They'll likely be serving and pairing his bourbon with the cheesesteaks for a complete culinary experience.

Bradley Cooper and Stephen Curry's event will take place on Saturday, May 25 at 5:15 PM.

Note: The BottleRock Napa Valley Festival is a three-day music, food, and wine festival that takes place over Memorial Day weekend in Napa, California. It's known for its big-name headliners, food offerings, and beautiful setting in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

Stephen Curry's brand Gentleman's Cut

Stephen Curry recently launched his own brand of Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey. Launched in August 2023, Curry collaborated with John Schwartz, owner of Amuse Bouche Winery in Napa Valley, to create this bourbon.

Curry was reportedly involved in the entire creation process, from distilling to selecting the final product. The bourbon is distilled in Kentucky using copper pot stills and aged for 5 to 7 years in charred oak barrels. It's described as having notes of honey, vanilla bean, and caramel. Gentleman's Cut retails for around $80 per 750ml bottle.

Stephen Curry is super proud of his 10X All-NBA Selection

Stephen Curry recently earned a prestigious achievement. He won his 10th selection to an All-NBA Team. This was announced on May 22. This year, Curry was selected to the Third All-NBA Team.

By reaching 10 selections, Curry joins legends like Magic Johnson and an exclusive club of players who have consistently been among the NBA's best.

Taking to Instagram, the Golden State Warriors star flaunted his achievement. He wrote, "Even though year 15 didn’t end as planned, a lot to build on and a lot to look forward to! Appreciate DubNation and thankful for it all! 10X All NBA, who would’ve thought…See y’all this summer."

It's interesting to note that this achievement comes despite a challenging season for the Golden State Warriors. The team didn't make the playoffs.