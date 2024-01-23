‘Can the Koreans replace Romo??’: NFL fans react to hype Korean commentary of Tyler Bass miss in Chiefs vs Bills playoff game

The last game of the NFL Divisional Round was one of the thriller ones. With just a few minutes left on the clock, the game was changed upside down for the Chiefs. Tyler Bass's missed kick had the Chiefs win the game. And more than that, the Korean version of Tyler Bass's missed kick commentary had NFL fans entertained.

The Korean commentary that got NFL fans entertained

The final Divisional Round game was between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs beat the Bills by 27-24. But the game could have been Bills' if it weren't for Tyler Bass' missed kick. With just 1:47 left in the clock for the game to finish, Bills' kicker Tyler Bass went for a 44-yard kick.

But it wasn't in Tyler's luck and the potential game-tying field goal was missed by a huge distance in the right. Following that missed kick, the Chiefs got possession of the ball and eventually ended up owning the game. After the loss, Tyler Bass said, "I feel terrible. I love this team and this one hurts bad.”

Overall, the Bills put up a great performance. Apart from the Bills’ performance, fans are really impressed with the Korean commentary of Tyler's missed kick. On the Westwood One radio broadcast, Sports commentator Kevin Harlan commented very uniquely on the missed kick.

“No Good! Wide Right! Wide Right! The Bills’ Kicker Missed A Field Goal, Wide Right! Jubilation From The Chiefs’ Sideline!" Harlan had said. It's quite a funny commentary and pretty entertaining if you look at how the NFL fans reacted to it. Everyone is just loving the way Kevin Harlan reacted.

Fans reacted to the viral Korean Commentary of Tyler Bass’s missed kick

NFL fans are finding it pretty entertaining, the way the Korean commentary was done of Tyler Bass's missed kick. ”Can the Koreans replace Romo??” Tweeted a fan who was impressed by the Korean commentary.

“I could probably watch an entire game with the Korean call” another fan commented.

“We need more excitement on our broadcasts,” an NFL fan commented, sharing his desire to see more energy in American commentators. Well, he isn’t wrong though. A bit more excitement is not bad anyway.

“Finally a broadcast that actually sounds like how it sounded in my living room,” Tweeted a fan. That’s some insider-sarcasm right there.

“I don't know what they are saying, but dammit, I know exactly what they are saying!” commented another fan. Right. With this viral video, it’s more about the energy in the tone than the language. Isn’t it?”

What's next for the Kansas City Chiefs after the win over the Buffalo Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again in the finals of the Super Bowl 2024 and it's not less than a month to the main event. After beating the Buffalo Bills in the final game of the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs are ready for a second-last battle.

After the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Conference Championships round. The game between the two teams will be played on January 28, 2024, at the M&T Bank Stadium. Since the game is in Baltimore's home ground, do you think they have a better winning chance?

