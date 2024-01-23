Watch: Jason Kelce wins hearts as he carries young Bills fan to meet Taylor Swift during Chiefs playoff game

Jason Kelce may be 36 years old, but his heart is as young as a 6-year-old's. Lately, he's been gaining a lot of attention for his kind act towards a young Bills fan. He lovingly carried her in his arms to meet Taylor Swift, and it's safe to say that Jason Kelce made the last playoff game truly unforgettable.

When Jason Kelce took a young Bills fan in his arms for a Taylor moment

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills faced off in the final game of the NFL Divisional Round. The Chiefs emerged victorious with a score of 27-24, making it an exciting match to watch. However, amidst all the action, a non-playing NFL player from the Philadelphia Eagles stole the spotlight with a remarkable moment.

Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles who is also the brother of Travis Kelce, the Chiefs' tight end, attended the playoff game to cheer for his brother. Jason was present in the Chiefs’ suite along with his wife Kylie Kelce and parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. The Kelce family enjoyed the match with Taylor Swift.

During the Chiefs vs Bills game, Jason Kelce took off his shirt in excitement. But what's more memorable was the fact that he made the wish of a Taylor Swift fan come true. In a viral video, the Eagles center was seen holding a kid in his arms and lifting her up so that Taylor Swift could see her sign.

After making the girl meet Taylor Swift, he turned around and took a picture with the fan. Other fans in the background cheered with approval. “You’re the best, Kelce!” a Buffalo Bills fan was seen yelling in the background. Another fan said, “Kelce, come play for us!” The sweet gesture by Jason definitely made that fan's day.