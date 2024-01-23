Tom Brady reacts to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking his NFL post-season record with Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady, undoubtedly one of the NFL's all-time greatest quarterbacks, formed an incredible partnership with tight end Rob Gronkowski. Their duo is considered legendary in the league. However, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce recently surpassed their pre-season record. Let's find out how Tom Brady responded to this.

Tom Brady's reaction to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce breaking his and Rob Gronkowski's record

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are undoubtedly one of the greatest quarterback-tight end pairs in history. However, in the recent Divisional Round match against the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs managed to break the playoff record set by the legendary duo, scoring an impressive 15 touchdowns.

In the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback, and Travis Kelce, the tight end, teamed up for their 15th touchdown pass. This impressive feat has now tied them with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most touchdowns by a duo in the history of NFL playoffs.

In the third quarter, they linked up once more, but this time they pulled off something completely unexpected. Their incredible touchdown pass not only secured them a spot in NFL playoffs history but also made them the quarterback-tight end duo with the most touchdowns ever. It seems that Tom Brady is truly amazed by these two Chiefs players.

NFL Legend Tom Brady took out his Twitter and shared his reaction on the latest Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce's achievement. "BEASTS. When you one up gronk you’re doing something right," he posted. Tom Brady is indeed impressed with the youngsters beating the records he made in the past.

NFL Conference Championships schedule 2024

Now that the Divisional Round is done and dusted, we have the Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers, and Lions all geared up for an epic showdown in the NFL Championship round. The Kansas City Chiefs have punched their ticket to face the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Conference Championships round on January 28, 2024, after defeating the Buffalo Bills.

The second NFL Conference Championships round will be between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions. The game will be taking place on January 28, 2024, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Both the Ravens and 49ers are in the playoff finals, supporting the viral Super Bowl 2024 conspiracy theory . Do you think it's true?

