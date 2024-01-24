Chiefs vs Bills thriller records 50.4M viewers: Find out second most watched Divisional playoff games in NFL history

The Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills wasn't just the final game of the Divisional Round. But it was also the game that set a record when it comes to viewership. The game was the most viewed Divisional Playoff game ever. Here's the second most-views Divisional round game:

Chiefs vs Bills set the record for highest viewed Divisional Round game

On January 21, 2024, the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Buffalo Bills in the last game of the Divisional Round. The game was won by the Chiefs by 27-24 at the Bills Stadium this Sunday. The nail-biter game set the record for the most-watched Divisional Round game in the history of the NFL.

The game set a record of 50.4 Million viewers. With that, it became the only NFL Divisional Playoff game in the history of the league with the most viewership. Not just most views, but Chiefs vs Bills was also the first Divisional Round game that has surpassed 50 Million viewers.

The second most-viewed NFL Divisional Round game

After Chiefs vs Bills, the second most-viewed Divisional Round game is Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys. This game was played on January 15, 2017, at the AT&T Stadium. Talking about the viewership, it holds the record of the second most-viewed Divisional Round game with a viewership of 48.5 Million.

The Green Bay Packers won that game by 34-31. The player of the match was NFL legend Aaron Rodgers from Packers who scored two touchdowns with one interception. In addition to that, he had a total of 355 passing yards. Dak Prescott from the Cowboys made 3 touchdowns with one interception but had just 302 passing yards.

Talking about the Chiefs, they now have a Conference Championships round to prepare for. The Chiefs will be facing the Ravens on January 28 at 3:00 PM at the M&T Bank Stadium, fighting for the spot in the Super Bowl. Who do you think will win this game? Share your take below.