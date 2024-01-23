With the Super Bowl 2024 just around the corner, fans wonder what NFL Divisions are all about. The NFL has two divisions, AFC and NFC. The two divisions further have multiple teams inside them. Here’s everything you need to know about these divisions and the teams inside them.

What Are The NFL Divisions?

There are a total of two divisions in the NFL, i.e., NFC and AFC. NFC stands for National Football Conference, and AFC stands for American Football Conference. AFC and NFC both have a total of four divisions inside each. Each division further has four a total of four teams inside each.

The major reason behind making AFC and NFC was the objective to make the game scheduling easier. In addition to that, it was introduced to better seed the teams for the NFL playoffs. All the teams inside the AFC will play twice against the teams inside the NFC, with one game away from the home and one inside the home.

Also Read: NFL Wild Card Playoff tiebreakers explained: What are the rules and how do they work?

This makes AFC and NFC Divisional games of extreme importance for every NFL team. In fact, the Divisional games have given the league one of the greatest rivalries. For example, the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have one of the most intense NFL rivalries as they are both from the North division of the NFC.

How Are The AFC And NFC Divided?

NFC and AFC both of them have 4 divisions inside them. Each division has a total of four teams inside it, so each conference has a total of 16 teams. In simple words, NFC and ANC both of them have 16 teams inside.

Advertisement

Also Read: NFL playoffs bracket explained: Does NFL reseed after Wild Card Playoffs?

The four divisions of the NFC are NFC South, NFC North, NFC West, and NFC East. Just like the NFC, the AFC has similar divisions. AFC South, AFC North, AFC West and AFC East. Each division inside the conference has a total of four teams.

AFC Division

There are a total of 16 AFC teams, and here’s how they look:

AFC East AFC West AFC North AFC South Buffalo Bills Denver Broncos Baltimore Ravens Houston Texans Miami Dolphins Kansas City Chiefs Cincinnati Bengals Indianapolis Colts New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Cleveland Browns Jacksonville Jaguars New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans

If you look at the AFC divisional table, you will find it a little unique compared to the traditional ones. It has Houston Texans, a team introduced in 2002, and Jacksonville Jaguars, which came in 1995. Each division has its own rivalry. For example, we have the Patriots and Dolphins in the AFC East.

Also Read: Why is it called ‘Super Bowl’? The history behind the name of NFL Championship game

NFC Division

In this division, there are 16 NFC teams, the same number as the AFC. Here’s the list:

NFC West NFC North NFC South NFC South Dallas Cowboys Arizona Cardinals Chicago Bears Atlanta Falcons New York Giants Los Angeles Rams Detroit Lions Carolina Panthers Philadelphia Eagles San Francisco 49ers Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints Washington Commanders Seattle Seahawks Minnesota Vikings Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South has another new team (not less new), the Carolina Panthers, which was expanded in 1995 and currently has one of the biggest rivalries. Talking about the NFC division, which team do you support? Share your favorite in the comment section below.

Advertisement

Most Valuable Teams In The AFC And NFC Divisions In 2024

Talking about the most valuable teams in the AFC and NFC in 2024, that changes every few years. According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are currently the most valuable team in the AFC and NFC. The franchise has a value of $9 Billion, and it’s a team from NRC East.

Also Read: What does the G stand for on the Packers helmet and does Georgia pay them royalties to use the “G” in their logo?

The second most valuable team is the New England Patriots, which is an AFC East team. The franchise is the second most valuable team, with a market value of $7 Billion. The third, fourth, and fifth highest-valued teams are the Los Angeles Rams with $6.9 Billion, the New York Giants with $6.8 Billion, and the Chicago Bears with $6.3 Billion value.

Which NFL Division Has The Most Super Bowl Titles?

The NFC East is the NFL division with the record for most success when it comes to winning the Super Bowl. In total, the NFC East has 13 Super Bowl wins, along with 22 Championship Wins. This makes it a division with the highest victory record in the history of the league.

Advertisement

Also Read: Who is Josh Allen’s girlfriend? All about Hailee Steinfeld and their relationship timeline

To be more specific, the Dallas Cowboys are the team in the NFC Division with the highest wins of five. Following him are the New York Giants with four wins, after which the Washington Commanders have got three wins under the NFC division. The last team in the NFC East to win a Super Bowl was Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.