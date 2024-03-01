‘Come Back Already': 46 Year Old Tom Brady Shatters His Own 40-Yard Dash Record Sparking Fan Calls for Comeback to NFL

Tom Brady has once again captivated the sports world's attention. At the age of 46, long after many athletes hang up their cleats, Brady has shattered expectations by breaking his own 40-yard dash record.

Tom Brady breaks his own record

"Twenty-four years ago, I ran a 5.28 40-yard dash," Brady stated in a recent video, reflecting on his initial performance at the 2000 NFL Combine. Fast forward to today, and the retired quarterback has defied time and logic, recording a sprint time that beats his younger self's performance.

With stopwatch evidence to back him up, Brady clocked in at 5.18 seconds on one timer and an astonishing 5.12 seconds on another, proving that age is but a number for Tom Brady.

"24 years later, redemption is spelled T O M," he wrote, sharing his achievement with the world.

Brady's journey from a 2000 sixth-round draft pick to one of the most decorated athletes in NFL history is a narrative of perseverance and unmatched skill. Brady's commitment extends beyond the football field. His rigorous health and wellness regimen has been a key factor in his longevity and success. The recent video, shared as part of a collaboration with the athletics apparel company NoBull, is just a demonstration of his physical capability.

And Tom Brady is not slowing down in retirement. Currently, Brady is gearing up for his 2024 broadcasting debut at Fox Sports, where he's expected to take on a significant role as a sports analyst. After he signed a substantial multi-year deal with Fox Corporation.

Additionally, Brady is set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, reflecting his lifelong connection to and passion for NFL franchises. Growing up as a fan of the 49ers, the opportunity to invest in the Raiders holds personal significance for him, marking a dream come true.

Following the revelation of Tom Brady's astonishing feat the sports world has been abuzz with speculation and admiration.

Fans Call for a Comeback

The buzz created by Brady's dash record has not gone unnoticed, fans have been vocal about their desire to see the NFL legend back on the field.

One fan's straightforward yearning for more of Brady's magic on the field, "just come back already," echoes the sentiments of many.

Another fan pondered, "At least 10 NFL teams must have watched this and thought, 'Should we at least call him?'"

The specificity of the fan suggestions highlights the widespread belief in Brady's ability to transform teams. Proposals like "I’m thinking he should be called by the Jets." or "Vikings sign him." or "Put him on San Fran and they win the SB."

The enthusiasm is evident, with statements such as "I would call on him, hell yeah"

And the desire to see Brady defy the odds once more, "Time to make that comeback Tom. Play another year, please."

What are your thoughts on Tom Brady's age-defying excellence?