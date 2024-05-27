Conor McGregor Gets Spotted Partying Past 2 AM With Fiancée Dee Devlin Ahead of UFC 303 Clash vs Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor is making headlines again, but not just for his upcoming fight. Why is the UFC star partying with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, just weeks before UFC 303? McGregor recently pledged to abstain from alcohol until he clashed with Michael Chandler. Yet, on May 25, he was spotted at a lively party promoting BKFC. Fans and critics alike are buzzing.

Is McGregor taking his training seriously? No videos show him drinking, but his presence at the party raises questions. Will his partying impact his performance? McGregor's actions off the octagon are just as intriguing as his return to it. What does this mean for UFC 303?

Conor McGregor hosts an epic party at the Black Forge Inn

On May 25, McGregor was seen partying hard at his own Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn. He hosted a secret gig featuring American DJ Mark 'MK' Kinchen and the Irish group Belters Only. Among the crowd were social media influencer Ben Williams and McGregor's teammates Cian Cowley and Lee Hammond. The scene was lively, with McGregor at the center, enjoying the night with his fiancée, Dee Devlin, and other guests.

On social media, McGregor shared a video from the night, where he seemed to be living it up. He posted, "Stocky tills at @theblackforgeinn. Quarter past 2 in the mornin ye hahahaaha." Despite his claims of not drinking, he was seen holding bottles of his Proper Twelve whiskey, posing and laughing with fans and ring girls.

The most talked-about moment came in another video, which quickly went viral. It captured a more personal scene: Dee Devlin licking McGregor's chest before the two passionately made out in front of the crowd. These public displays of affection and revelry sparked a mix of admiration and concern among his followers.

Can McGregor stay disciplined?

Meanwhile, McGregor continues to assure fans that he's serious about his training. Just days before, he told his followers in a livestream that he'd been off alcohol since the ten-week mark before his fight.

"I’ve been off the drinks, I’ve been off my beautiful products since the ten-week mark. So we’re five weeks and five days out, I’m taking this seriously. Forged Irish Stout, look at the cream on that my man," he said.

Will his unique approach pay off in the octagon? Only time will tell. With McGregor's return against Michael Chandler just weeks away, the excitement and speculation continue to build.

