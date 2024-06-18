14 Bollywood movies that are enough to make you fall in love with ‘sapno ki nagri’ Mumbai

Mumbai is rightly called the ‘city of dreams’ that never sleeps. From its iconic spots like Gateway of India to Marine Drive, the city has never ceased to amuse with its vibe, charms, glitz, and glamour encapsulated all in one. No wonder, over the years, several Bollywood filmmakers have also found inspiration to bring out stories in the backdrop of this beautiful city that are deeply etched in our hearts.

From the aspirational Mumbai of Gully Boy to the romantic city in Wake Up Sid to the dark and menacing world in Satya, these films have all the shades. Let’s take a look at some of the best movies that captured the essence of Mumbai to the core.

14 Bollywood movies that will make you crave for Mumbai life

1. Gully Boy (2019)

Topping the list has to be Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was an inspiring story inspired by the lives of street rappers. The film impeccably focused on the hip-hop culture that emerges from its slums (Dharavi). The dialect and Mumbai slang added to the overall vibe of the film. Who doesn’t remember Alia’s life-threatening dialogue, “Mere boyfriend ke saath koi gulu gulu karenga toh toh dhoptuingi hi na usko…”

2. Ok Jaanu (2017)

Shaad Ali’s directorial is a loved romantic drama film. Adding to its beauty is Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer which gives audiences a panoramic view of the city. From Oval Maidan to Asiatic Library, Eastern Express Highway, Marine Drive, and more, the film depicts the story of two ambitious people who fall in love with each other after deciding on a no-strings-attached live-in relationship.

Advertisement

3. CityLights (2014)

As the film’s title suggests, this Hansal Mehta directorial led by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha narrates the story of thousands of people who move to the city of dreams in the hope of making it big but end up failing in doing so. The film resonates with fans out there as it presents the everyday life and the challenges of the big glamorous city with utmost realism.

4. The Lunchbox (2013)

Can there be any simpler and sober portrayal of selfless bond than depicted in Ritesh Batra’s The Lunchbox? Led by Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur, the film touched upon the two main lifelines of Mumbai- the dabbawalas and the local trains. A sweet saga explores the bond that blossoms between the two when a lunchbox reaches the wrong person.

5. Bombay Talkies (2013)

As filmy as the name is Anurag Kashyap’s short film, Murabba which was a part of the anthology, Bombay Talkies gave us a glimpse of Mumbai like never before. For the ardent fans of megastar Amitabh Bachchan, it was no less than a visual delight to witness inside glimpses of his iconic bungalow, Prateeksha.

Advertisement

6. The Attacks of 26/11 (2013)

Up next on the list is the movie that is not only close to every Mumbaikar but also every Indian. The terrifying attacks of 26/11 that always bring goosebumps are impactful depictions in Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial.

The movie chronicles the contribution of the Taj Hotel staff in keeping everyone safe by risking their lives in the horrific incident. From Nana Patekar’s stellar performance to powerful visuals and intense storyline, the documentation of the fateful incident makes you relive an emotional roller coaster ride.

7. Dhobi Ghat (2010)

The directorial debut of Kiran Rao starring Aamir Khan, Kriti Malhotra, Prateik Babbar, and Monica Dogra, follows the story of four people from different walks of life. Destiny ends them up together, and the constant fickleness of the city plays an important role in shaping their lives.

The film may not be your regular tourist view but has a scene of a rain-drenched Marine Drive along with numerous beautifully shot sequences including crowded lanes, cozy Irani bakeries, and old neighborhoods.

Advertisement

8. Wake Up Sid (2009)

Let’s accept Mumbai never looked this romantic before we saw it from the lens of Ayan Mukerji in Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma’s Wake Up Sid. From the first rains to sipping chai at Marine Drive by the sea; the film is sure to make you fall instantly with the magic this city beholds. Well, we won’t be surprised to know if your fantasy includes recreating an iconic rain scene beside the beach.

9. Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na (2008)

The timeless rom-com Abbas Tyrewala’s Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na starring Genelia Deshmukh and Imran Khan featured some of the iconic spots of Mumbai. Every time Aditi would get sad, she would be found ending up at Bandra Fort where all their friends would also love to hang out. Apart from that, several film sequences have been shot in wonderful places like St Xavier’s College.

10. Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008)

Another movie based on Mumbai that deals with a hard-hitting theme is Mumbai Meri Jaan starring R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Irrfan Khan and Kay Kay Menon. Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the acclaimed drama explores the aftermath of the 2006 train bombings that claimed several lives. Not usual story-telling, the film gives an experience to the viewers about the ripples that gruesome events created in the lives of ordinary people.

Advertisement

11. Life in a... Metro (2007)

Anurag Basu’s Life In A…Metro is another beautiful ode to the city of Mumbai. The film boasts an ensemble cast and multiple interconnected storylines, it explores the lives, dreams, and relationships of individuals intertwined in the busy city. From the crowded local trains to the nightlife and the work-life balance, the film narrates the story in the backdrop of a fast-paced environment.

12. Satya (1998)

Another Ram Gopal Varma’s crime-drama film, Satya captured the essence of Mumbai’s infamous underworld that prevails in the underbellies of the city. The film introduces you to the dark and gloomy side of the city but also liberates those who feel trapped. How can we forget Manoj Bajpayee’s iconic slogan, “Mumbai ka king kaun? (Who is the king of Mumbai?) Bhiku Mhatre!”

13. Bombay (1995)

This movie was not only set up in the city’s backdrop but also derived its title from its original name, Bombay. The evergreen love story directed by Mani Ratnam unravels against the backdrop of the communal riots that were attributed to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid. The film fantastically captures the essence of the city amidst discord. The movie focuses on the city through a socially and historically conscious lens, making it a watch.

Advertisement

14. Salaam Bombay (1988)

As the title itself suggests, this one has to capture the pure essence of the city yet not too conventional. Released back in 1988 and helmed by Mira Nair, Salaam Bombay showed the dark lanes of the red-light area. The National award-winning film, which was also the second Oscar nomination after Mother India, narrated the story of a girl who was sold to a brothel.

Which one of the above-mentioned films is your favorite? Don’t forget to share with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 13 funny dialogues in Hindi that will instantly lighten up your dull day