Viral Hit Episode 11: Hobin To Expose The Comedy Crew As Bomi Is Stalked; Release Date, Plot Spoilers And More

Hobin, Snapper, and Gauel have decided to take on the Comedy Crew after their prank hurt Bomi in the last episode. However, Hobin’s bluff to intimidate the crew ended in failure, and now he faces his first fight against multiple opponents. Fans can only wonder what Hobin’s fate will turn out like, so don’t miss the episode when it drops with more. Keep reading to get Viral Hit Episode 11’s release date, expected plot, and more.

Viral Hit Episode 11: Release date and where to read

Viral Hit Episode 11 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 20, at 1:00 am JST. For international viewers, this corresponds to a daytime release on Wednesday, June 19, around 4:00 pm GMT / 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET.

Japanese audiences can catch the episode on Fuji TV, a leading anime platform in the country. Fans outside Japan can watch Viral Hit Episode 11 on Crunchyroll shortly after its initial Japanese broadcast. However, viewing requires a subscription to the Crunchyroll platform.

Plot spoilers for Viral Hit Episode 11

Viral Hit Episode 11 will be titled My Heart Hurts or A Heavy Heart (胸が苦しい), depending on the translation. With the Comedy Crew's fear of Hobin now turning into amusement, they will be seen laughing at Hobin before attacking him. Hobin will remain unfazed, however, due to his body being padded up by his intimidation tactics.

He will attempt to retaliate with a calf kick but will be ambushed from behind in Viral Hit Episode 11. Realizing he needed a tactical advantage, Hobin maneuvers himself into a narrow alley to isolate his attackers before managing to successfully land another calf kick on one of them.

Overwhelmed by pain and Hobin's intimidation, the fight takes a turn for the better when Gaeul takes their female member hostage. Energized by the adrenaline, Hobin realized he craved more of such exhilarating challenges. The incident led to Comedy Crew's exposure and forced retirement from Newtube for staging videos.

Hobin's channel skyrocketed to 210k subscribers, while Gaeul enjoyed a respite from her bullying. The latter part of Viral Hit Episode 11 will see Bomi being stalked by a traditional Korean wrestler. She will end up confronting the man as well, though she is quickly saved by Munseong.

Viral Hit Episode 10 recap

In Viral Hit Episode 10, titled A New Opponent, Hobin, Gaeul, and Snapper watch the Comedy Crew's successful prank videos with a mix of admiration and jealousy. Suddenly, the Comedy Crew appears, ridiculing them before leaving. Snapper then explains the risks involved in creating such content, as well as how complicated it can get.

Hobin receives a message from Bomi and rushes to the hospital, discovering she injured her ankle after a prank by the Comedy Crew. They scared her with a fake snake, causing her to twist her ankle. When she almost got hit by a car, the Comedy Crew was more concerned about the footage than her safety. Bomi shares this with Munseong just as Hobin arrives.

Agitated and determined to confront the Comedy Crew, Hobin, Gaeul, and Snapper tail them in school. Snapper reveals suspicions about the authenticity of the Comedy Crew's videos in Viral Hit Episode 10, but Hobin decides it isn't enough to expose them. Rumi then offers to film a scripted video with Hobin, but he declines, insisting on genuine content.

Rumi collaborates with the Comedy Crew for a fake coffee spill video. When they threaten to expose Hobin and edit a video to make him seem fake, Rumi refuses. They threaten to expose her to her fans if she doesn’t comply, though Rumi quickly turns the tables by revealing she secretly filmed them with Hobin's phone.

With this evidence, Hobin appears and gives Rumi a high five. He then attempts to intimidate the Comedy Crew with his height, but his bluff is exposed when he trips, revealing the high heels and padded jacket he wore for said intimidation. Viral Hit Episode 10 ends with Hobin asking for his shoe back as he fears the worst.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on how Hobin survives this fight in the Viral Hit anime.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.