Conor McGregor Makes U-Turn on Sean O’Malley Criticism, Says ‘I Do Actually Like Sean’ but Is Open to Fighting Him

Conor McGregor has once again stirred the MMA world. Why did he criticize Sean O'Malley so harshly? What caused him to change his mind? Sean O'Malley has always admired Conor. He often talks about how McGregor inspired his career. But Conor recently called him out, linking him with Ryan Garcia's doping scandal.

This left fans puzzled. McGregor has now clarified his stance. He says he actually likes Sean. He admits his frustration with Garcia's situation made him lash out. Conor's comments have sparked a mix of respect and rivalry. Could this lead to an epic showdown?

O'Malley's Tougher Fights Impress McGregor

Conor McGregor’s initial rant on social media surprised many. He grouped Sean O’Malley with Ryan Garcia, who tested positive for ostarine. However, McGregor has now clarified his stance.

During a recent livestream, McGregor explained, “You know, I like Sean O’Malley; I do actually like Sean. I just seen the disrespect of [Ryan] Garcia… it just reminded me of a situation with Sean, and he kind of got caught in the crosshairs. He also said something like he’d beat me, not in his wildest dreams. But I do like Sean.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

McGregor also recalled meeting O’Malley at a football stadium in California. He shared, “I bumped into him at a football stadium, and he was being influenced by this influencer boxing approach, where it’s pick and choose your matches and be very careful who you match. He was saying he wouldn’t fight people above his category.”

Advertisement

Conor didn’t hold back in offering advice. He told Sean, “I went and seen him when he was in this mode, and I said to him, are you the best? Are you the world champion? Because if you’re the world champion, who cares who it’s against? Fight everyone and anyone at any given moment.”

Since then, McGregor noted O'Malley’s impressive performances. He said, “Since then, he fought Petr Yan, Chito Vera, Aljamain Sterling. He showed it. I was happy with that.”

Despite the past criticism, McGregor acknowledged O’Malley’s respectful behavior. “O’Malley, he has been nice to me. I know I motivated him to probably take up this career, as I done to many people.”

Yet, McGregor didn’t rule out a future confrontation. He concluded, “We’ll figure it out. We’ll take off the gloves and fight b*tch, and we’ll figure it out, and we’ll see then what’s what.”

Could we see McGregor and O'Malley face off in the Octagon someday?

Also Read: Ilia Topuria Ditches Islam Makhachev for Conor McGregor After Max Holloway, Labels It ‘Biggest Fight in MMA’