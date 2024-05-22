Conor McGregor Reacts to Debate Around UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones Ducking Tom Aspinall: DETAILS

Former UFC two-divisional champion Conor McGregor is training hard and gearing up to return to the octagon after almost three years of break. At UFC 264, Conor McGregor fought Dustin Poirier, and he snapped his leg.

Conor McGregor did live streaming associated with Duelbits, where Mystic Mac answered a lot of fan questions and reacted to fans' questions. McGregor responded to a fan's question about UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones ducking interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

Conor McGregor said, “Thoughts on Jones avoiding Aspinall? I disagree with that; I think the Jones Stipe fight is huge. There’s a way for the English lad to come up and get that undisputed title. I think the matchmaking has been stellar. I think Curtis Blayde and Tom are a good fight.”

Jon Jones is getting hateful sometimes since he has declined the idea of competing against Tom Aspinall. Jon Jones was initially supposed to fight against Stipe Miocic last year at UFC 295 pay-per-view. Unfortunately, he got injured while preparing for his match and tore his pac. Jones is currently on time off, and Bones will return this year in the octagon to defend his championship.

Daniel Cormier Calls Jon Jones Insecure

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones is undoubtedly one of the biggest fight rivalries in the history of mixed martial arts. Recently, Jon Jones compared Tom Aspinall with Daniel Cormier and called him a secondary champion in his absence.

Daniel Cormier reacted to Jon Jones's hate comment on Twitter X in a recent episode of his YouTube channel and labeled Bones ‘Insecure’ for replying to hate comments by fight fans.

DC said, “I'm telling you right now, as a guy that has exchanged direct messages with Jon Jones, that he wrote that. That sounds like something he would write because it's something he gets to brag about. A lot of times, fans will just say rude sh*t that they think can hurt you that doesn't make sense. But that fan was not as off as some might think."

Cormier added, "When you say all that money, you're still as insecure as you are. Coward, no, but he's still insecure."

