Conor McGregor Says He Will Not Trash Talk His Future Opponents Like He Used to in the Past: Find Out Why

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest combat sports superstars of this generation. In addition to his elite-level mixed martial arts skills, he has made his name by trash-talking his opponents.

Fans are always excited to see Conor McGregor on the mic; recently, Notorious told MacLife that he won't use trash-talking for his upcoming fights.

McGregor said, "I don't think I'll go to that level again. It doesn't serve a purpose, and it doesn't serve me well. You remain cold to the situation, emotionless. It's a blank face and a specific body type."

Mystic Mac is gearing up and training hard to return to the UFC octagon after almost three years of break. The last time McGregor stepped inside the UFC octagon was in 2021 at UFC 264 against long-time rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight.

155-pound king will face lightweight contender Michael Chandler this summer at UFC 303 pay-per-view; fans are highly anticipating the return of the former two-divisional champion.

The UFC 303 event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, Las Vegas Metropolitan Area, United States, on June 29, 2024.

Conor McGregor Wants These Two UFC Championships Not Lightweight Championship

Conor McGregor's mixed martial arts resume is one every fighter dreams of. He achieved the title of two-divisional Cage Warrior champion and two-divisional UFC champion. Even after his fight at UFC 303, Notorious has been vocal about his desire to continue competing this year.

While talking about his next goal after fighting Michael Chandler at UFC 303 pay-per-view, McGregor said capturing the UFC Lightweight championship doesn't excite him now as he has already done so in the past.

As he addressed his future championship fight, McGregor revealed where he wants to focus, "I had such great success then at welterweight, I don't know why I said I'll go back down and cut to 155 after having such great success at 170."

"It's not easy doing the 155 cut, but I would still do it, probably. But BMF and the welterweight sound good to me. So does the lightweight. All three of those titles sound lovely to me."

