Conor McGregor Takes Aim at Islam Makhachev With Now-Deleted Offensive Twe

Conor McGregor has done it again. He’s deleted another inflammatory tweet, this time aimed at Islam Makhachev. What's the story behind this latest social media storm? Both fighters have upcoming bouts that fans can't wait to see. Makhachev defends his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on June 1.

McGregor returns against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29. But why did McGregor target Makhachev now? Is it all just mind games, or something deeper?

Conor McGregor is no stranger to controversy. Recently, he took to social media to launch a verbal attack on UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. McGregor responded to a training photo of Makhachev with the crude comment, "Cousin f******." This comment was quickly captured by the X account @ChampRDS before McGregor deleted it. But he didn’t stop there. McGregor followed up with another offensive tweet, "Retards FC," which only fueled the outrage further.

This isn't the first time McGregor has clashed with Makhachev's camp. The Irish fighter has a storied history with Makhachev’s mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Their feud culminated in a heated bout at UFC 229, where Khabib defeated McGregor by submission. This rivalry has kept tensions high between McGregor and the Dagestani fighters.

As Makhachev prepares to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302, McGregor’s comments add an extra layer of drama. Poirier, a formidable opponent, has his own history with McGregor, having fought him three times. Meanwhile, McGregor is gearing up for his return bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor is backing his old rival, Dustin Poirier, to win against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Despite the challenging matchup, McGregor believes Poirier’s striking stance will be key. During a live stream with Duelbits on May 20, McGregor shared his prediction.

He said, "[Islam Makhachev has] been knocked out by a bad check hook from a southpaw before." McGregor was referring to Makhachev’s loss at UFC 192 when Adriano Martins knocked him out. McGregor’s insight comes from his extensive experience and knowledge of the fight game.

His prediction adds more intrigue to the highly anticipated bout, making fans eager to see if Poirier can indeed capitalize on this perceived weakness in Makhachev's defense. Will Poirier capitalize on the weaknesses McGregor pointed out, or will Makhachev prove his dominance once again?

