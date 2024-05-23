Dana White’s Hilarious Reply to Bald Head Brotherhood With Joe Rogan Joke Goes Viral

What happens when two UFC legends share a lighthearted moment? How does their friendship bring joy to fans? A recent video of Dana White and Joe Rogan is making waves. It captures a playful interaction between the two iconic bald heads. White and Rogan have been friends for years.

Their bond goes beyond the octagon. They’ve shaped the UFC together, bringing excitement and passion to the sport. Fans love their chemistry and camaraderie. This video is a perfect example of their close friendship. But what exactly did Dana White say in response?

Dana White Takes a Bald Joke Like a Champ

In the viral video, Dana White approaches Joe Rogan with a big smile. He gives Rogan a friendly rub on his bald head, then pulls him into a warm hug. The moment is genuine and filled with camaraderie. Freak MMA posted this heartwarming interaction with the caption, "Brothers. I can’t imagine UFC without these two legends Dana White and Joe Rogan."

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with their reactions. One fan humorously wrote, "How all bald people interact with each other." Dana White saw the comment and couldn't resist replying. He responded with an enthusiastic, "LMFAO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

This playful exchange highlights the deep bond between White and Rogan. Their friendship and mutual respect are evident. Do you know Dana once threatened to leave UFC for Joe Rogan?

How Dana White Almost Resigned to Save Joe Rogan

Dana White's loyalty to Joe Rogan is undeniable, even to the point of considering resignation to protect him. White explained, "Anybody who is with me, has been with me, knows, when you’re with me, you’re with me. It’s a two-way street." This loyalty stems from Rogan’s support during the UFC's early, unprofitable days. "He did the first 13 shows free for us," White shared, adding, "That was at a time when we were hurting."

White’s commitment to Rogan goes beyond business. "This motherf*cker will burn – burn before I would do that to my people," White said emphatically. Rogan’s passion and early dedication left a lasting impression on White, solidifying their strong bond. "Joe knows what’s up, and again it’s a two-way street. Joe Rogan has been very loyal to me, and I am very loyal to Joe Rogan."

What other behind-the-scenes moments would you like to see from these UFC legends?

