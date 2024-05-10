Every week, BARC releases the TRP report, showcasing the highs and lows of the beloved TV shows. This serves as an ultimate guide for makers to adjust their storylines and keep viewers hooked to the screen. The report for the eighteenth week of 2024 has been released. Keep reading to see the top shows of the week.

Anupamaa

As expected, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is at the top position on the TRP list again this week with 2.3 points. The show has maintained its position. The current track of the show revolves around Anupama winning the Superstar Chef competition.

Meanwhile, Shruti and Aadhya get upset with Anupamaa because they think she's getting back together with Anuj. Anupama decided to remain at Anuj’s house to take care of Shruti after her victory.

Jhanak

Just like last week, Jhanak maintains the second position on this week's TRP list. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja starrer Jhanak is in the second spot with 2.0 points. In the current storyline, Anirudh is considering moving up his wedding with Arshi, while Jhanak has made the decision to leave his life. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness Jhanak leaving Anirudh's home to begin a new chapter in her life.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla starrer show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has secured the third position. The ratings of the show have increased from 1.8 points to 2.0 this week. The current drama is about Abhira and Armaan getting a divorce. Manish decides to bring Ruhi back from the Poddar house because he thinks she's causing problems in their marriage.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has secured the fourth position in the TRP race of week 18. Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora starrer show has received 2.0 points. The show is getting more interesting as it progresses. Right now, it's all about Savi leaving the Bhosale house after finding out the truth about Ishaan. Since then, she's been working hard at different jobs to support herself financially. Recently, she started selling tea at a stall in front of Bhosale University, but this upsets the Bhosale family.

Udne Ki Aasha

Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora’s show Udne Ki Aasha has received 1.5 ratings. The show secured fifth place this week. In the forthcoming episode, Sailee will uncover the truth behind her marriage, including the 27 lakh deal that sealed it. Shocked by this revelation, Sailee resolves to exit from Sachin's house. Will Sachin stop her? The unfolding events guarantee an enthralling turn of events.

Shiv Shakti

Shiv Shakti holds steady at sixth place with a rating of 1.5. The show is a mythological series based on the lives and teachings of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It stars actors Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the lead roles.

Mangal Laxmi

Mangal Laxmi starring Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw, secured the seventh spot with 1.4 ratings. The current plot is about Mangal trying to arrange the marriage of her sister Lakshmi to Karthik. But Karthik isn't keen on marrying Lakshmi, even though preparations are in full swing. The show stars actors like Deepika Singh, Sanika Amit, and Naman Shaw.

Imlie

Imlie, featuring Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija, clinches eighth place with a rating of 1.2. Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao play the roles of Imlie and Surya Pratap Reddy in the show. In recent episodes, viewers will witness Surya risking his life to save Imlie from some dangerous goons.

Doree

Newcomer Doree debuts on the charts in ninth place, boasting a rating of 1.3. Fans of the hit TV series Doree are hooked to their screens, captivated by the story of six-year-old Doree, played by Mahi Bhanushali. The show, famed for its mix of entertainment and heartfelt storytelling, follows the journey of its young lead as she confronts challenges.

Pandya Store

Wrapping up the list, Pandya Store maintains its presence at the tenth position, also with a rating of 1.3. Currently, the plot revolves around Natasha and Dhawal living apart. Dhawal blames Natasha for Amrish's demise, prompting her to move to Mumbai, while Dhawal rises to become a successful businessman. Natasha is depicted as suffering from memory loss and is set to marry Shantanu, who is in love with Bittu (Natasha) without being aware of her past.

Last week, the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah secured the tenth position with 1.3 ratings but this week the popular show is out of the top 10 list.