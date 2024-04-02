Denver Nuggets Injury Report: Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Spurs Tonight? Deets Inside

In a Western Conference face-off on Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets are set to welcome the San Antonio Spurs at the Ball Arena.

The teams entered the season with contrasting ambitions and are now at divergent positions in the standings as the season moves toward its closure.

The Spurs currently languish in 15th place in the West, while the Nuggets occupy the second spot, looking to place themselves even higher.

In their two encounters this season, the Nuggets reigned victorious in both and are targeting a third consecutive victory this time.

As the season races towards the end, the Spurs, aware that they are trailing behind to secure a playoff spot, seem to be winding down some of their key players.

Although injuries aren't the primary root of their recent fallback, the losses are likely to increase, given their upcoming competitors.

Will Nikola Jokic Play Against Spurs Tonight?

In the spotlight for the forthcoming match against the Spurs, the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic seems uncertain.

Jokic has been leading with an impressive score of 26.1 points, 9.0 assists, and 12.3 rebounds per game. He led the charge in the recent game against Cleveland, bagging 26 points alongside 18 rebounds and 16 assists.

Last season saw Denver's domination culminate in an NBA championship. Even though they started on a slower note this year, the team finds its pulse at the right moment.

Their most recent victory helped them bounce back from a brief two-game losing streak. Nevertheless, they emerged victorious in seven of their previous ten games and boast one of the highest home records in the NBA, standing at 30-8.

Considering their prior wins against the Spurs this season, it's apparent that self-assurance and momentum are on an upward trajectory for this squad.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Broadcast Information

When: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest

Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Denver Nuggets

PROBABLE

Nikola Jokic (hip)

Aaron Gordon(foot)

OUT

Vlatko Cancar (knee)

Jamal Murray (knee)

Zeke Nnaji (thigh)

San Antonio Spurs

OUT

Charles Bassey (knee)

Keldon Johnson (knee)

Jeremy Sochan (ankle)

Devin Vassell (foot)

Dom Barlow (knee)

