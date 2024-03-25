Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up After Just 6 Months of Dating? Find Out

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. has been a subject of intrigue and speculation. After six months of dating, reports have emerged that the duo has decided to part ways. This development comes shortly after whispers about their serious intentions, including discussions around expanding their family, making the breakup news all the more surprising to fans and followers.

Did Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Break Up?

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have always maintained a low profile about their relationship. Despite not making a red carpet debut as a couple, they were last spotted together at a Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, hinting at a blossoming romance.

A source close to the couple disclosed to the Daily Mail that "they're not seeing each other anymore right now," adding an air of finality to the whispers of their relationship.

The couple's journey began under the radar, with their romance sparking in September last year after they were spotted together at several high-profile events. Despite the lack of official confirmation, their attendance at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party together was perceived as a subtle nod to their relationship.

The source elaborated, "Although the pair never debuted their relationship on the red carpet, they were last photographed together at a Vanity Fair Oscars After Party."

The relationship was reportedly kept out of the spotlight for several reasons. Among them was Beckham's son, Zydn, and the potential for negative backlash from Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. A confidante of the couple shared with the Daily Mail, "Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps. She is not seeing anyone else right now—at least not that her close friends know of."

"The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs. It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof," the source added.

Their story began in the summer of 2023, under the starlit sky of Michael Rubin’s July 4th party, marking their first public association. Despite the initial absence of romantic links, the rumor mill started churning. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair started "hanging out" by September 2023, setting the stage for a romance that intrigued fans and onlookers alike.

Their connection seemed to deepen over time, evident from their appearances at significant events, from birthday parties to exclusive Super Bowl gatherings. Notably, Kardashian's presence at Beckham’s 31st birthday party and their shared attendance at a pre-Grammy Awards bash hinted at a relationship that was more than just casual. A source told PEOPLE, "They're still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual."

There were even talks about them having a baby together. A report from Life & Style quoted, "Now that they're more public with the relationship and things are feeling solid, Kim's starting to plan a future with him." The source added, "She wants another child, and she loves the idea of having a baby with Odell."

But now, as per reports, Kim and Odell have broken up. What are your thoughts on this?