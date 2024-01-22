Did Travis Kelce make a heart gesture and blow a kiss to girlfriend Taylor Swift after TD vs Bills?

Kansas City Chiefs' TE Travis Kelce made headlines during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. After scoring a vital touchdown, Kelce celebrated in a way that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

Travis Kelce's heartwarming gesture ft Taylor Swift

After securing a 22-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes, giving the Chiefs a lead in the second quarter.

Kelce threw the football into the stands and blew a kiss towards the suite level of the Buffalo Bills' stadium, followed by forming a heart with his hands in the same direction - heart hands, a signature expression of Swift.

This tender gesture was not just any celebration; it was a special nod to his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who was present at the game, watching from the suite.

Adding to the family affair, Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, also displayed his support in an enthusiastic and rather unconventional manner, cheering on his brother's success in a jubilant, shirtless celebration.

This play was significant for Kelce, who hadn't scored a touchdown since November 20, prior to this game.

This game marked Swift's eleventh appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game.

For the occasion, she was dressed in a white varsity jacket adorned with red stars, complemented by a bright red beanie, aligning with the Chiefs' team colors. But Swift didn't receive a warm welcome at Buffalo.

Taylor Swift booed by Bills Mafia

As Travis Kelce geared up for a crucial playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, all eyes were not just on the field but also on the stands, where Taylor Swift made her presence felt.

Despite the mixed reactions upon her arrival at the stadium, Swift seemed unfazed, gracefully handling both cheers and boos from the crowd with a blown kiss before entering the building.

Inside the stadium, Swift was seen alongside Travis Kelce's family members, including his brother Jason Kelce and their father, Ed Kelce.

This was the first time Swift was publicly seen with her boyfriend's brother at an event. Also present in the stands was one of Swift's close friends, model Cara Delevingne.

