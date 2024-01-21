Will Hailee Steinfeld attend Bills vs Chiefs NFL playoff game to cheer for QB boyfriend Josh Allen?

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs in a high-stakes playoff game at Highmark Stadium. The clash is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Adding some Hollywood flair to the game, Bills quarterback Josh Allen's girlfriend, actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, who was in attendance at the Bills vs. Steelers Wild Card Round , is rumored to be present once again for this crucial matchup against the Chiefs.

The plot thickens as Steinfeld's presence may lead to a clash with Travis Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift. If both glamorous duos are in attendance, we can expect a star-studded affair on and off the field.

Josh Allen's quest for championship glory

Josh Allen, despite leading the Bills to the playoffs for the past five seasons, is still seeking his first championship berth. On the other hand, Kelce boasts two rings, securing one last season when the Chiefs won over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steinfeld-Swift connection

It's worth noting that Hailee Steinfeld has a connection to Taylor Swift.

In September 2013, Hailee Steinfeld disclosed to E! News during the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Romeo and Juliet, that her friendship with BFF Taylor Swift had its origins through another prominent Hollywood figure.

"We met, oh my gosh, like three years ago through our mutual friend Emma Stone," she revealed on the red carpet.

When queried about their conversations, particularly regarding boys, the 16-year-old responded with a playful acknowledgment, stating, "Oh yeah, of course. What else is there to talk about?"

Plus, Steinfeld also appeared in Swift's 2015 music video for Bad Blood as The Trinity.

Hailing from Taylor Swift's fifth studio album, 1989, the song's music video achieved significant acclaim.

It secured the prestigious Video of the Year award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and later clinched the Best Music Video accolade at the 2016 Grammys.

Joining Hailee Steinfeld in Taylor Swift's Bad Blood music video was a star-studded ensemble of celebrities. The cast featured Selena Gomez portraying the character Arsyn, Kendrick Lamar taking on the role of Welvin Da Great, Lena Dunham as Lucky Fiori, Serayah McNeill as Dilemma, Gigi Hadid as Slay-Z, Ellie Goulding embodying Destructa X, and Martha Hunt as Homeslice.

Bills vs. Chiefs rivalry

The Bills and Chiefs have faced off six times since 2020, each winning three games. Buffalo has claimed victory in three of the last four encounters, but the Chiefs have won in both playoff matchups.

Playoff implications and home-field advantage

With the Bills enjoying home-field advantage, they look to leverage it for a win and secure a spot in the AFC Championship Game.

Road to the conference championship

The Baltimore Ravens have already advanced, securing the top spot in the AFC after a convincing 34-10 victory over the Houston Texans.

The 49ers have also clinched the 24-21 win in the NFC divisional round clash against the Green Bay Packers.

Looking ahead, the winners of these matchups will compete in the conference championship round on Sunday, January 28, with the AFC and NFC champions determined. The grand finale, Super Bowl, is set for Sunday, February 11, where the NFC champion will clash with the AFC champion at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Get ready for a football extravaganza!