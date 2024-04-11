Dirk Nowitzki Responds to Mark Cuban's Comment on Luka Doncic Being Better Basketball Player Than Him

Mark Cuban is no stranger to making bold statements and the former Mavericks majority owner recently revealed that he thinks Luka Doncic is a better player than Dirk Nowitzki.

He didn’t stop there and also said that the former NBA champion would agree with him.

What did Mark Cuban say?

Mark Cuban, who is now a Mavs minority owner, was making an appearance on The Draymond Green Show. One of the topics that came up during the conversation was regarding Doncic being better than Nowitzki.

Cuban replied: ‘Yes. No disrespect to Dirk. Dirk knows I love him to death. Dirk will be the first one to tell you Luka's better.’

How did Dirk Nowitzki respond to Cuban’s statement?

The German legend who led the Mavericks to their only NBA title in 2011 didn’t hold back and took a subtle dig at Cuban. Nowitzki was making an appearance on ‘NBA Unplugged’ with Kevin Hart when he responded to the Cuban statement.

Nowitzki said hilariously: ‘The good thing is that Mark doesn't know anything about basketball. We needed a little spark plug to change things. I didn't think it was going to be this kid. I'm like I'm not sure this is going to work. And so, there were plenty of doubts there from everybody on the team.

The former NBA champion further added: "You could see it, this kid's got something about him. He's got that swag, he knows how to play. We were thinking he's going to be a really good player but I didn't think he was going to go that level."

Doncic’s season so far

Doncic is in line to earn five consecutive nominations to the All-NBA First Team, having already received four nominations. The Slovenian is having the time of his life in the NBA and is averaging almost a triple-double every game. He averaged 33.9, 9.8 assists, and 9.2 rebounds per game.

