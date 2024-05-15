Remember the sikh kid from Shah Rukh Khan’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai who cutely counted stars? Here’s how he looks now

Karan Johar’s 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai lives rent-free in our hearts. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in the lead, the romantic musical has earned several accolades including a National Award. While the memories might be faded of everyone present in the classic, a cute sikh kid in KKHH stole our hearts and how. Wondering who he is and how he looks now? Read on.

The character that we are talking about today is the little boy who counted stars in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. While his on-screen name was Jasdeep Singh, the boy’s real name was Parzaan Dastur.

Everything you need to know about Parzaan Dastur

Not just KKHH, Parzaar was also seen in the Dhara advertisement that shot him to massive fame. An alumnus of St. Mary’s (ICSE), Mumbai, and H.R College of Commerce and Economics, Dastur hails from a Mumbai-based Parsi family and is even married now. See one of his latest pics here:-

After this movie, Parzaan absolutely disappeared from showbiz. Last year while talking to Indiatimes, the 32-year-old said that he did try his hand after growing up but “It's just that it didn't kind of pick up the way that I wanted it to pick up”.

When Parzaan Dastur reunited with Shah Rukh Khan

A few years back when the entire cast of KKHH had reunited, Parzaan was also present at the party. He took to his Instagram and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan and wrote, "What a surreal moment to be standing amongst this esteemed cast and crew of a film that has made history! I thank him (Karan Johar) for making a 6-year-old's dreams come true and shaping my entire life.”

