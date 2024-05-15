10 best Urmila Matondkar movies that stand the test of time
Ask a cinephile which actress is best known for her versatility, and they’ll give you a list of some of the best Urmila Matondkar movies as a rolling proof.
Actress Urmila Matondkar is the undisputed queen of versatility. Even though she is now away from mainstream acting, her four-decade-long career speaks volumes of her inedible mark on Indian cinema lovers. Today, we are looking back at some of the best Urmila Matondkar movies to relive and rejoice in her performing skills.
10 best Urmila Matondkar movies that were go-to entertainment flicks:-
1. Rangeela
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 7.4
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical
- Release Year: 1995
- Where to Watch: Jio Cinema
Rangeela follows Mili Joshi (Urmila), an aspiring actress who dreams of stardom. She gets stuck in a love triangle between her childhood friend Munna (Aamir Khan) and a famous actor Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff). The film explores Mili’s journey through the glitzy world of Bollywood and not to forget - her energetic performance in the song Rangeela Re turned her into a sensation.
2. Pinjar (2003)
- Director: Chandra Prakash Dwivedi
- IMDb Rating: 7.9
- Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2003
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Set in the Partition era, Pinjar revolves around Puro (Urmila), a Hindu woman abducted by Rashid (Manoj Bajpayee), a Muslim man. The film explores Puro’s struggle for survival, her resilience, and her eventual transformation. Urmila’s portrayal of Puro’s emotional turmoil and inner strength earned her critical acclaim.
3. Satya
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 8.3
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 1998
- Where to Watch: Sony LIV
Satya is a gritty crime drama where Vidya (Urmila) gets falsely implicated in underworld activities. The film explores her fight for survival in the ruthless Mumbai underworld and Urmila’s intense performance as a woman torn between love and survival makes it a great watch.
4. Ek Hasina Thi
- Director: Sriram Raghavan
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 2004
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sarika (Urmila) is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. The film follows her transformation from vulnerability to a woman seeking revenge against her persecutor. The actress's portrayal of Sarika’s emotional journey and determination is worth all applause.
5. Bhoot
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 6.4
- Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller
- Release Year: 2003
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Swati (Urmila) moves into a haunted apartment with her husband. Strange occurrences lead her on a terrifying journey to uncover the truth behind the supernatural events. The actress’s portrayal of fear and vulnerability makes this one of the best Urmila Matondkar horror movies.
6. Kaun?
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 7.8
- Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Release Year: 1999
- Where to Watch: YouTube
An unnamed woman (Urmila) is alone at home when a stranger (Manoj Bajpayee) arrives. The film keeps viewers guessing about the stranger’s intentions and Urmila’s nuanced performance simply adds to the suspense and intrigue.
7. I Did Not Kill Gandhi
- Director: Jahnu Barua
- IMDb Rating: 7.3
- Genre: Drama
- Release Year: 2005
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
The film revolves around a daughter (Urmila) trying to save her father from Alzheimer’s disease. It explores family dynamics and sacrifice with Urmila’s performance capturing the emotional complexities of caregiving very well.
8. Gaayam
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 7.5
- Genre: Action, Crime, Drama
- Release Year: 1993
- Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
Durga (Urmila) seeks revenge against the mafia responsible for her brother’s death. The film is a gritty crime saga and Urmila’s fierce performance as Durga in it largely stands out.
9. Judaai
- Director: Raj Kanwar
- IMDb Rating: 6.1
- Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance.
- Release Year: 1997
- Where to Watch: Zee 5
Urmila played the character of Jhanvi Sahni in this one alongside Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. This film marked a milestone in the actress' career as she earned several coveted nominations for her performance.
10. Mast
- Director: Ram Gopal Varma
- IMDb Rating: 5.4
- Genre: Romance/Musical
- Release Year: 1999
- Where to Watch: YouTube
Urmila turned Mallika for this movie and it was worth watching every bit of it. Add this one surely to your watch list as this is one of many collaborations of Urmila with Ram Gopal Varma that was loved massively by the audiences.
These were some of the best Urmila Matondkar movies that one must watch once in their lifetime and witness what magic she created on the big screen. Which one of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all ears and eyes.
ALSO READ: 13 best Punjabi movies that deserves a place in your watchlist