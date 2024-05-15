10 best Urmila Matondkar movies that stand the test of time

Actress Urmila Matondkar is the undisputed queen of versatility. Even though she is now away from mainstream acting, her four-decade-long career speaks volumes of her inedible mark on Indian cinema lovers. Today, we are looking back at some of the best Urmila Matondkar movies to relive and rejoice in her performing skills.

10 best Urmila Matondkar movies that were go-to entertainment flicks:-

1. Rangeela

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Release Year: 1995

Where to Watch: Jio Cinema

Rangeela follows Mili Joshi (Urmila), an aspiring actress who dreams of stardom. She gets stuck in a love triangle between her childhood friend Munna (Aamir Khan) and a famous actor Raj Kamal (Jackie Shroff). The film explores Mili’s journey through the glitzy world of Bollywood and not to forget - her energetic performance in the song Rangeela Re turned her into a sensation.

2. Pinjar (2003)

Director: Chandra Prakash Dwivedi

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the Partition era, Pinjar revolves around Puro (Urmila), a Hindu woman abducted by Rashid (Manoj Bajpayee), a Muslim man. The film explores Puro's struggle for survival, her resilience, and her eventual transformation. Urmila's portrayal of Puro's emotional turmoil and inner strength earned her critical acclaim.

3. Satya

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 1998

Where to Watch: Sony LIV

Satya is a gritty crime drama where Vidya (Urmila) gets falsely implicated in underworld activities. The film explores her fight for survival in the ruthless Mumbai underworld and Urmila’s intense performance as a woman torn between love and survival makes it a great watch.

4. Ek Hasina Thi

Director: Sriram Raghavan

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 2004

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sarika (Urmila) is framed for a crime she didn’t commit. The film follows her transformation from vulnerability to a woman seeking revenge against her persecutor. The actress's portrayal of Sarika’s emotional journey and determination is worth all applause.

5. Bhoot

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 2003

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Swati (Urmila) moves into a haunted apartment with her husband. Strange occurrences lead her on a terrifying journey to uncover the truth behind the supernatural events. The actress’s portrayal of fear and vulnerability makes this one of the best Urmila Matondkar horror movies.

6. Kaun?

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 7.8

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release Year: 1999

Where to Watch: YouTube

An unnamed woman (Urmila) is alone at home when a stranger (Manoj Bajpayee) arrives. The film keeps viewers guessing about the stranger’s intentions and Urmila’s nuanced performance simply adds to the suspense and intrigue.

7. I Did Not Kill Gandhi

Director: Jahnu Barua

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2005

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

The film revolves around a daughter (Urmila) trying to save her father from Alzheimer’s disease. It explores family dynamics and sacrifice with Urmila’s performance capturing the emotional complexities of caregiving very well.

8. Gaayam

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Release Year: 1993

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Durga (Urmila) seeks revenge against the mafia responsible for her brother’s death. The film is a gritty crime saga and Urmila’s fierce performance as Durga in it largely stands out.

9. Judaai

Director: Raj Kanwar

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance.

Release Year: 1997

Where to Watch: Zee 5

Urmila played the character of Jhanvi Sahni in this one alongside Sridevi and Anil Kapoor. This film marked a milestone in the actress' career as she earned several coveted nominations for her performance.

10. Mast

Director: Ram Gopal Varma

IMDb Rating: 5.4

Genre: Romance/Musical

Release Year: 1999

Where to Watch: YouTube

Urmila turned Mallika for this movie and it was worth watching every bit of it. Add this one surely to your watch list as this is one of many collaborations of Urmila with Ram Gopal Varma that was loved massively by the audiences.

These were some of the best Urmila Matondkar movies that one must watch once in their lifetime and witness what magic she created on the big screen. Which one of these is your favorite? Tell us @pinkvilla We are all ears and eyes.

