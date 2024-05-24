Do Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Owe One to Patrick Mahomes for Their Romantic Relationship?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken over the internet since they started dating last summer. Whether it’s the pop icon attending the Chiefs game or the Chiefs TE attending Swift’s concerts, fans can’t stop talking about the couple. Swift even celebrated the AFC championship and Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs.

Two celebrities with packed schedules and demanding careers have shown what a perfect relationship looks like. Swifties have admitted that Kelce is the best man for their idol. Swift’s loved ones believe that she is doing things she has never done before which tells them that the TTPD singer is deep in love with Kelce. A contender has risen to the occasion to take credit for their relationship.

Patrick Mahomes Asks For Credit For Swift and Kelce’s Love Affair

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes made an appearance on Pat McAfee’s Show. He was asked about the relationship between his teammate Travis Kelce and the Cruel Summer singer Taylor Swift. The 3x Super Bowl champion said that it has been fun and they enjoy it.

Mahomes went on to claim credit for bringing the love birds together. He argued that he was the one who invited Kelce to the Taylor Swift concert that initiated the romance between the couple. Kelce was sitting in Mahomes suite and the latter feels like his matchmaker. The 2-time NFL MVP had urged Kelce to try his luck and is glad that it worked out for the best.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Vacation in Italy

Kelce and Swift hadn’t met each other for nearly two weeks since the singer was busy preparing for her Eras Tour show. Kelce flew down to Paris to attend the final act of the Paris leg of the event. He had taken gifts worth $21k for his significant other.

The power couple decided to make up for the long-distance relationship and went to Italy for a romantic getaway. They stayed in an 18th-century hotel in Lake Como. Swift and Kelce were seen being intimate over dinner and a rainy boat ride.

