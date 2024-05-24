Draymond Green has a couple of reasons why Kobe Bryant doesn't always come up in the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) conversation for the NBA.

On the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, Green shared how some people hold it against Kobe that he won three of his five championships playing alongside Shaquille O'Neal. As per the Golden State Warriors Power Forward, they believe Shaq's presence makes Kobe's accomplishments less impressive.

According to Green, Kobe's peak overlapped with a transitional period in the league. Michael Jordan retired, then came back, then retired again. LeBron James was also growing as a superstar. This means there wasn't a clear-cut best in the league reign for Kobe that some argue is necessary for GOAT status.

Green further argues that compared to Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kobe's period of dominance was not long. Jordan and James have lengthy stretches where they were widely considered the undisputed top player.

Kobe Bryant's legacy. Can he really be called the GOAT?

Kobe Bryant's legacy is complex.

With five NBA championships, Kobe was a key player in bringing titles to the Los Angeles Lakers. An 18-time All-Star, Kobe also has numerous scoring records. Plus, Kobe's "Mamba Mentality" which is the focus on constant improvement still inspires countless people.

Also, there are arguments against Kobe being the undisputed GOAT. Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, and others are strong contenders for the GOAT title. Statistical comparisons can be used to favor other players. Besides, Kobe was accused of sexual assault in 2003, which tarnished his image for some. Though the charges were dropped, it remains a part of his legacy.

Draymond Green was impressed by Kobe Bryant's pre-game workout routine

Draymond Green was starstruck by Kobe Bryant's dedication and work ethic. As a young player just entering the league, Green would arrive at the arena early for games, around 3:30-3:45 for a 7:30 pm tip-off. He'd finish his pre-game warmup routine assuming most players would follow a similar schedule.

However, when Green finished his warmup, he was surprised to see Kobe Bryant just arriving for his pre-game workout. This dedication, hours before the game even started, shocked Green.

As per Draymond Green, seeing Kobe's laser focus on preparation completely changed his perspective. It was a wake-up call for the Warriors star.