Drew McIntyre Reveals If He's Ever Considered Quitting WWE to Join Another Promotion

Life of a WWE wrestler is not an easy one. They are on a roll throughout the year. Someone gets sick in the family, they are not there. A tragedy takes place, they are not there. The grind is so hard that several wrestlers have even quit WWE to join promotions, where there is a lighter schedule and they get to spend time with their families.

Fans might not know, but one of the reasons why Brock Lesnar quit WWE in 2004 was because of the rigorous travel schedule and matches throughout the year. So, it does take a toll on the body. Recently WWE wrestler Drew McIntyre was asked if he ever considered quitting WWE to join another promotion so that he gets to spend time with his family.



What did McIntyre say about quitting WWE?

McIntyre straightaway said that leaving WWE or thinking of working with any other promotion was never in his mind. “It was never a consideration not wrestling with WWE, I don’t think— or ‘am I gonna go wrestle somewhere else?’, it was ‘this is where I want to wrestle, and I don’t wanna be anywhere else,” PWInsider quoted Drew McIntyre. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

However, McIntyre did accept the rigorous schedule of WWE and how it impacts the personal lives of the wrestlers. He said that his family has gone through a lot in the past year, revealing that his wife’s sister passed away a year ago.

Advertisement

He mentioned that he did give a thought to taking a break and spending time with his family. But then the company gave him the needed break, and he was grateful for that. “There was a period where I was like maybe I’ll have to take a little break and come back, and just some uncertainty but thankfully as a family we came together and WWE gave me the time I needed whenever I needed it during that period,” he said.



McIntyre signed a multi-year contract with the WWE recently

McIntyre’s WWE contract had expired in February but even before that, The Scottish Psychopath had signed a multi-year contract with the company. His new contract signing made headlines, as it was announced by WWE superstar, and one of the Board members of the TKO Group, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

McIntyre had signed with the WWE in 2007 and worked with the promotion till 2014. He was then released from the company. He returned to WWE in 2017, under a new name, Drew McIntyre. His booking has been exceptionally well since then, as he won the Royal Rumble in 2020, and then grasped the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36. In 2024, he also won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, against Seth Rollins but that was for a short period, as he quickly then lost it to Damian Priest who cashed in the Money In The Bank contract.

McIntyre is next poised to face CM Punk at Clash of the Caste PLE on June 15, 2024.

Also Read: The Rock Confirms Drew McIntyre Re-Signing With WWE; Says THIS For The Scottish Psychopath