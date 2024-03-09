Islam Makhachev Vs Dustin Poirier Set to Take Place Following THIS Event? Diamond and Ali Abdelaziz's UFC 299 Talks Leaked

Islam Makhachev is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the UFC. His title victories against Charles Oliveira and Alexander Volkanovski have contributed to his rising popularity on the roster.

Despite earning an impressive win streak and delivering memorable performances, the Russian fighter has not competed in the octagon for a considerable time. Islam's thrilling displays inside the cage have made him a fan favorite in recent years.

Initially, the Russian mixed martial artist was rumored to face the winners of UFC 300's lightweight matchups. The fights between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway, as well as Arman Tsarukiyan and Charles Oliveira, were expected to determine Makhachev's next opponent. However, recent comments from a prominent UFC manager suggest that the situation may be changing.

Dustin Poirier vs Islam Makhachev rumored to be held following UFC 300

Despite rumors of Makhachev facing the winners of UFC 300, there appears to be an additional layer to this speculation.

Backstage at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier was spotted alongside Islam Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, discussing a potential match-up between 'The Diamond' and the Russian native.

“Get this win and fight Islam in June,” said Ali Abdelaziz. To which, an amped-up Poirier replied, “Let’s go!” This exchange felt like they set up a verbal agreement between the fighters to step into the octagon.

Although this was not officially set up, fans are excited to witness the bout regardless. Islam Makhachev’s long-awaited return and Dustin Poirier’s tenacity are capable of being an instant classic in the UFC.

Dustin Poirier predicts a vicious knockout of Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299

As UFC 299 approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the showdown that was promised by the fighters.

Dustin Poirier, the star of the co-main event, didn't mince words when making his prediction for his lightweight bout against Benoit Saint-Denis. 'The Diamond' appears focused and prepared for battle.

When asked about his predictions, the American mixed martial artist replied, “Stop this guy [Benoit Saint-Denis] . I think I’m gonna knock him out. If it has to go long, if it has to get gritty, if it has to get ugly dog fight, I’m no stranger to that. But I’m gonna knock him out.”

Through this interview, Poirier’s confidence was crystal clear. A tough contender like Saint-Denis seems to be a new challenge to ‘The Diamond.’ However, this barely intimidates the American native as he looks prepared to face the challenge.

