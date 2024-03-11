Dustin Poirier Calls Out Islam Makhachev for UFC Lightweight Championship Fight Following His Major UFC 299 Victory

UFC contender Dustin Poirier is considered one of the best fighters on the roster. His recent performance against Benoit Saint-Denis was a masterclass in terms of skill level. ‘Diamond’ displayed resistance throughout the fight and managed to stagger his opponent with the help of his resistance in the octagon.

Fans were thrilled to witness such an action-packed fight and were glued to their seats throughout it. Following a vicious second-round knockout, Poirier's fans decided to debate who the American native should face in his next fight.

Dustin Poirier Calls Out Islam Makhachev on Twitter Following UFC 299 Victory

Following the decisive victory at UFC 299, Dustin Poirier does not seem to catch a break. The ‘Diamond’ appears to be looking for another gripping competitor with which to step into the octagon. Upon witnessing who the American native called out, this would indefinitely be a tough match for Poirier.

On Twitter, Dustin Poirier wrote, “Islam in June (Face With Steam From Nose).” This tweet indicates that the fighter wants to challenge the Russian contender Islam Makhachev for his next bout.

Adding to the holler, Islam quoted the American fighter and wrote, “(Handshake Emoji) (Crossed Swords Emoji).” This shows that both fighters are ready and willing to step into the cage and battle it out.

Islam Makhachev’s Manager Confirms the Fight Against Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently tweeted hopeful news regarding the fight against Dustin Poirier. The prolific MMA manager seemed impressed with Diamond's recent knockout victory at UFC 299 and took to X ( previously Twitter) to congratulate him.

He wrote, “Dustin Poirier took a huge risk tonight and came out on top and looked amazing.” Besides the well wishes, Abdelaziz was also looking for a fight date. He further expanded, “Dustin vs @MAKHACHEVMMA in June, especially since everyone else has fights. If the UFC is good with this, then Islam would be game.”

He went on to confirm that Islam Makhachev is ready to fight Dustin Poirier and will not back down from the challenge.

Due to the star power of the contenders, a fight between Dustin Poirier and Islam Makhachev would garner the attention of millions of fans. Since it would be a tough match-up for either fighter, the bout has the potential to become an instant classic in the UFC.

