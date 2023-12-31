Conor McGregor claims he will announce his fight on THIS day: ‘The Greatest Comeback in Sports History’

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC. He has managed to capture the UFC championship in two weight classes, one in UFC’s featherweight division and the other in UFC lightweight championship.

He is the only UFC superstar ever to hold two UFC championships at the same time. McGregor is best known for his trash-talking skills and backing it up later. He has delivered multiple five-star classic rivalries in UFC from Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor to Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and more.

Notorious Conor McGregor competed in the octagon in 2021, at UFC 264 where he faced Dustin Poirier in a trilogy fight. The fight ended tragically after Conor McGregor broke his leg in round one of the fight.

McGregor has now recovered from the injury after surgically repairing his leg, Conor McGregor is now set to make his comeback to Octagon. He has entered UFC’s anti-drug program recently.

According to some rumors and reports, Conor McGregor is set to return next year in 2024. He recently spoke about his comeback and expressed his anger at UFC management and Dana White.

McGregor finally revealed when will he announce his UFC return. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote, “ I will be announcing my fight date and opponent on New Year's Day, 2024.” He further expressed, “The Greatest Comeback in Sports History.”

McGregor is expected to fight either Nate Diaz in a trilogy fight or Michael Chandler for the first time. Chandler called him out after knocking out Tony Ferguson.

Conor McGregor's mixed martial arts return

Conor McGregor is an unexceptional mixed martial artist and is best known for his striking. He shocked the world when he knocked out former UFC featherweight champion Jose 'The King of Rio' Aldo in 13 seconds of the first round.

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - Apr. 06, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Marcus Brimage

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:07

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - Aug. 17, 2013

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - Jul. 19, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Diego Brandao

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - Sep. 27, 2014

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - Jan. 18, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Dennis Siver

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - Jul. 11, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Chad Mendes

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - Dec. 12, 2015

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Jose Aldo

- Method: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - Mar. 05, 2016

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - Aug. 20, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz

- Method: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - Nov. 12, 2016

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - Oct. 06, 2018

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

- Method: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - Jan. 18, 2020

- WIN: Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - Jan. 23, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - Jul. 10, 2021

- LOSS: Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier

- Method: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

