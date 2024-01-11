Erik Spoelstra’s ex-wife responds to trolls saying she fumbled the bag after USD 120+ million contract extension

Erik Spoelstra, the coach for the Miami Heat, recently signed a contract extension amounting to over $120 million for eight years, elevating him to one of the most profitable positions in the NBA.

This reward follows his contribution to two NBA championships, six Eastern Conference titles, and over 700 career wins throughout his 16 seasons.

Despite this momentous occasion, some fans chose to tactlessly ridicule his ex-wife, Nikki Spoelstra, about the advantageous contract rather than celebrating the coach's professional accomplishment with the Heat.

Nikki refuted these scornful comments through her Instagram story. She endeavored to debunk society's demeaning belief that she missed the financial advantages of her ex-husband's contract due to the dissolution of their seven-year marriage.

She passionately wrote about the harsh reality faced by women in society. According to Nikki, society wrongly perceives women as deceitful, accusing them of being in love merely for monetary gain.

She further argued that if a woman opts to leave a successful partner, society unjustly labels her as foolish.

In her post, Nikki expressed the emotional toll she endured dealing with such public scorn and the struggle of trying to ignore it. In the end, she simply urged her audience to "be nicer."

Despite their formal separation last November after seven years of marriage, the couple remains parents to three children.

Sadly, most critics appeared to disregard this fact, continuing their misogynistic taunts at Nikki for supposedly missing out on her ex-husband's substantial income.

Erik Spoelstra and Nikki Sapp's journey from courtside to Co-Parenting

Erik Spoelstra, the head coach of the Miami Heat, first encountered Nikki Sapp, then a dancer for the same team and a middle school teacher, during their tenure at the Miami Heat.

With Nikki's departure from the team, sparks flew between them, leading to their engagement in 2015.

The duo tied the knot in July 2016 and expanded their family with three children: Santiago, Dante, and Ruby.

However, the couple decided to part ways in 2023 after a seven-year marriage. Despite the split, Erik and Nikki pledged to maintain a united front for their children and requested privacy in their statement.

Erik Spoelstra, apart from being the responsible father, holds the record of the most successful coach in the Miami Heat's history, stewarding the team to two NBA championships.

His ex-wife Nikki, formerly a Heat dancer, now entertains audiences with her much-loved podcast called "The Know with Nikki Spoelstra."

