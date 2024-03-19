EXCLUSIVE: Hardik Pandya Talks About Kung Fu Panda and How Po’s Journey Resonates With Him

Hardik Panya recently shot a video ad with the lead character of the Kung Fu Panda series, PO. The video was shot to celebrate the return of Kung Fu Panda 4 into the theatres after eight years, just as Hardik Panya makes his return to Mumbai Indians. Here's what the new MI captain feels about shooting with the legendary kung fu warrior PO.

Hardik Pandya's official statement on shooting the special Kung Fu Panda 4 video

Just like Hardik Pandya making his return to Mumbai Indians after 2 years, Kung Fu Panda has returned to its 4th part and Hardik is nothing but excited to be associated with it. The new MI Captain shot a special video with the lead character of the movie, celebrating the return to Kung Fu warrior.

"I have always been a big fan of Kung Fu Panda. There is a lot in Po’s journey through the films that resonate with me, such as his determined nature, his energy, the hard work and being a team player," Hardik Pandya had said, sharing his experience about shooting the video.

Adding further, Pandya also said, "This partnership is for my fans, who have loving referred to me as ‘Kung Fu Pandya’, and they can look forward to some Kung Fu magic on the cricket field."

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and co-directed by Stephanie Ma Stine. The movie will be released in India on March 15 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

About Kung Fu Panda 4

JACK BLACK returns to his iconic role as Po, after almost a decade, in Kung Fu Panda 4. The franchise with a legacy of 16 years is back to entertain its fans on March 15. At its core, the saga revolves around the endearing panda, Po (Jack Black), who embodies and imparts profound lessons of self-discovery, overcoming fear, and the power of teamwork.

The film features the voice talent of returning stars Academy Award winner DUSTIN HOFFMAN as Kung Fu master, Shifu; JAMES HONG (Everything Everywhere All at Once) as Po’s adoptive father, Mr. Ping.

Moreover, Academy Award nominee BRYAN CRANSTON will be seen as Po’s birth father, Li, and Emmy Award nominee IAN McSHANE as Tai Lung, Shifu’s former student and arch-nemesis. Oscar winner KE HUY QUAN (Everything Everywhere All at Once) joins the ensemble as a new character, Han, the leader of the Den of Thieves.