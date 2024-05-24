Fact Check: Did Elon Musk Really Discuss Fruit of the Loom Conspiracy Theory With Joe Rogan? Exploring Viral Video

A viral video has surfaced claiming Elon Musk discussed ‘The Fruit of the Loom’ conspiracy theory wih Joe Rogan. The clip has taken over TikTok. The conspsiracy theory revolves around the ‘Fruit of the Loom’ logo.

In this article we fact check whether Musk indeed discussed the topic with Rogan. The subject has caused recently quite a stir among fans.

Did Elon Musk discuss the subject with Joe Rogan?

The answer is no, Elon Musk didn’t. The surfaced viral video has been analyzed by forensic experts. They have determined that the voice used in the clip is AI generated. It has been claimed to be Musk’s, which isn’t the case.

The Fruit of the Loom conspiracy revolves around the company’s logo. Some netizens have claimed that they used a cornucopia in their past logo. However, that isn’t the case. The Fruit of the Loom never used a cornucopia in their logo.

The claims have been termed as ‘Mandela effect”. It is a phenomenon where a collective recall falsely recalls a past event. Such an event had never taken place and the facts have been misremebered by a group. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fruit of the Loom have been in the business for the past 170 years. There’s no documented evidence that they used cornucopia in the logo.

Musk, meanwhile, has made several appearance on the JRE show. The viral clip shows him wearing a shirt with geometric shapes. He wore that outfit in his appearance on the JRE #1470 show in May 2020. However, in the entirety of the podcast, there was no mention of the controversy.

An outlet named Lead Stories has since analyzed the matter. They have run the clips through AI check, finding it to be altered.

Joe Rogan names Elon Musk as his favorite billionaire

Joe Rogan was recently joined by American comedian Dave Smith. Rogan claimed that he knows multiple billionaires and they are all cool people. The UFC conor commentator, though, named Musk as his favorite. He said (via Benzinga):

“He’s my favorite billionaire. That dude’s wild. He’s a wild boy. I will buy Teslas as long as they sell them just to support that dude. God damn it, you need an Elon Musk in this world. You need a wild boy. You need a dude who’s got $200 billion who dunks on people.”

Musk and Rogan share a cordial relationship. The former has made several appearances on the JRE podcast till date. They can often be seen discussing several interesting topics on the show.