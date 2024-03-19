Fact Check: Did Harvey Elliott's mum call Amad Diallo 'black s**t' after he nicked the ball off him in FA Cup QFs draw?

Harvey Elliott’s mom is making headlines after a post on social media has been going viral. In the post, it can be seen that Harvey Elliott’s mother has been using racial slurs after Amad Diallo tackled Harvey Elliott. But the big question is whether it was Harvey Elliotts mother using racial slurs.

A post on Twitter went viral with the caption, “Harvey Elliott’s mum when Amad nicked the ball off him for the winner”. But with no reports out there it can be said that the post is fake. The big question arose because the post got over 2 Million plus views which made the fans wonder whether the incident happened.

Amad Diallo came off the bench to score a last-minute winner as Manchester United defeated Liverpool 4-3 in extra time in an FA Cup quarterfinal at Old Trafford. Liverpool appeared to be on their way to the last four after a Harvey Elliott goal put them up in extra time, but Diallo made sure they didn't, leading fans to believe the post was genuine.

Fans believe Amad Dialo scoring has sent Harvey Elliott’s mother to “Mars”

Amad Dialo coming off the bench took Manchester United to the FA Cup semi-finals, but some fans were happier to make fun of Eliiot’s mother.

One fan believes that, after Liverpool lost to Man Utd, her head must have reached “another planet”. The fan wrote, “Her head on another planet lmfaooo I bet she still haven’t recovered from yesterday as well”

Another fan believes that she must have reached “Mars”. Rashford equaliser and Amad winner, ik her head was on MARS”

Another fan can’t believe the source. The fan wrote, “No way that's real who tf would think to post that”

Another fan says something eye opener. Tha fan wrote, “People actually think this is real”

One other fan believes that Elliot’s mother needs to have “medical check-up”. The fan wrote, “Ian Wright questioning why Mainoo got excluded from the English team. Quick, someone call for a medical check-up on that woman's well-being!”

This was Liverpool's fifth defeat in all competitions this season, with two coming against weak opponents in the Europa League group stages.Klopp confessed his team displayed the first indications of exhaustion after a demanding schedule, but they did not give up without a fight. Also, as more bogus posts appear on social media be cautious of the facts.

